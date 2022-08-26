Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Global Market Report 2022”, the autoimmune disease diagnosis market size is expected to grow from $4.55 billion in 2021 to $4.95 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The autoimmune disease diagnosis market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The autoimmune disease diagnosis market is expected to reach $6.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%. According to the autoimmune disease diagnosis industry analysis, a high incidence of autoimmune diseases contributed to the growth of the market.

Key Trends In The Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

Biosensors and nano biosensors for rapid detection is a novel tool for the detection of antibodies, which is predicted to be shaping the autoimmune disease diagnosis market outlook. They are highly preferred because of low cost, high sensitivity, simple to use, multiplexing abilities and rapid diagnosis. Besides measuring the quantity of antibodies in human blood serum with extremely high sensitivity, it also quantifies the activity of antibodies as the assay employs portable optical label-free biosensors based on the spectral correlation interferometry. This point of care technology gives a more integrated, informative, timely and precise diagnosis of autoimmune diseases when compared to the conventional ones.

Overview Of The Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market

The market for autoimmune disease diagnosis consists of sales of diagnostic assay kits, reagents, consumables and instruments used for the diagnosis of autoimmune diseases. Autoimmune diseases are the diseases in which the production of antibodies takes place in the body which attacks and destroys own healthy cells in the body. These include Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, Hashimoto’s disease, multiple sclerosis, Grave’s disease, psoriasis, coeliac disease, type 1 diabetes, lupus and inflammatory bowel syndrome, and are diagnosed by immunological tests.

Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product: Consumables and Assay Kits, Instruments

• By Test Type: Routine Laboratory Tests, Autoantibodies Tests, Immunologic Tests, Others

• By End User: Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals, Others

• By Geography: The global autoimmune disease diagnosis market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe,

Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens Healthineers, Abbott, Danaher, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Trinity Biotech, HYCOR Biomedical, EUROIMMUN AG, AESKU GROUP GMBH & CO. KG and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

