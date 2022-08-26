Global Participatory Sports Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Participatory Sports Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Participatory Sports Global Market Report 2022”, the participatory sports market is expected to grow from $227.92 billion in 2021 to $319.96 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.4%. The growth in the participatory sports market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The participatory sports market is expected to reach $435.85 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8%. Fitness and health clubs are offering instructor-led group fitness classes combining workout formats.

Key Trends In The Participatory Sports Market

Gyms and fitness clubs have started focusing on different age groups keeping the needs and preferences of consumers. Age groups between 20-65 years have different physical fitness needs. The younger age groups need intense muscle building exercises such as pull-ups, dumbbell bench press, and barbell curls, while the older age groups need high impact traditional cardio workouts, and low impact fitness classes such as yoga and tai chi. The gyms and the fitness clubs have started to offer range of fitness programs to attract young as well as the older consumers.

Overview Of The Participatory Sports Market

The participatory sports market consists of sales of participatory sports services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate golf courses and country clubs, skiing facilities, marinas, fitness and recreational sports centers, and bowling centers. Participatory sport revenues come from participants and player attendants. This market includes sales from entry fees, merchandise and other related goods and services.

Participatory Sports Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Golf Courses and Country Clubs, Skiing Facilities, Marinas, Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers, Bowling Centers, Other Participatory Sports

• By Revenue Source: Membership, Merchandising, Others

• By Ownership: Chained, Standalone

• By Geography: The global participatory sports market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe,

Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Maruhan, Life Time Fitness, Inc., Heiwa Corporation, Konami Holdings Corporation, Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., Accordia Golf, Compagnie des Alpes, Planet Fitness, LLC, Ardent Leisure Group Ltd and The Gym Group PLC.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Participatory Sports Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of participatory sports global market. The market report gives participatory sports global market analysis, participatory sports global market size, participatory sports industry growth drivers, participatory sports market segments, participatory sports market major players, participatory sports market growth across geographies, and participatory sports market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The participatory sports global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

