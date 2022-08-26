Surgical Stents Market Present Scenario, Business Growth and Development Factors by 2030

Allied Analytics

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region due to its large population, increase in healthcare expenditure and awareness.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the WHO more than 35% of the population has minor and major heart problems and 39% of people aged 18 and over are obese and 13% are overweight. The problems are exacerbated by the rise of obesity and diabetes. High prevalence of heart disease, increase in people suffering from obesity and diabetes, increase in expenditure in the healthcare system, advancement in technology as well as lifestyle changes are contributing to the growth of the Surgical stents market.

The demand for stents is increasing, especially for treating diseases like cardiovascular, abnormal heart problems and other disorders. Particles are inserted into the urethra so that the obstruction blocks the flow of urine into the kidney, which drains into the gallbladder. It is the recommended treatment for patients suffering from gallbladder cancer. The cost of the surgical procedure is high because of the high cost of these stents as well as the treatment of diseases such as chronic diseases and urinary tract infections, strict regulatory policies of the government for approval, and the risk of any error after the surgery and procedure. Contagion, these factors hamper the growth potential of the market.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

• COVID-19 has created an economic crisis in addition to the healthcare crisis. The pandemic has stretched the healthcare system globally. The pandemic has harmed the healthcare system, resulting in a 50% to 70% drop in revenue from March. Many small hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes have been forced to shut their operations. In addition, social distancing and localized curfews have resulted in delayed elective surgical procedures. Further, visa cancellations have led to an interruption in medical tourism and can negatively impact the healthcare services market growth.

• The pandemic has affected the surgical stents markets as these stents are used in the treatment of heart problems as well as obesity. People suffering from heart problems are severely affected. The market for stents is growing but due to the pandemic, at a slower pace, which is affecting the market growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the surgical stents market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the surgical stents market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the surgical stents market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed surgical stents market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming yea

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players of this market include

B. Braun Melsungen AG., Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., ELLA – CS, s.r.o., Abbot, ANGIOCARE B.V, Amaranth Medical Pte Ltd

