Pre-Engineered Building Market 2022-2028 | Global Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Trends, Key Players, Regional Segmentation, Types, Applications, Developments, Business Strategies

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pre-Engineered Building Market report analysis benefits to shape the competition within the businesses and policies for the competitive environment to improve the possible revenue. The report evaluates key opportunities in the market and plans the factors that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Taking into account earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and existing and upcoming trends, we also estimate the overall development of the global Pre-Engineered Building market during the forecast period.

According to our Researcher's latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Pre-engineered Building market size is estimated to be worth USD 31020 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 54770 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 8.5% during review period.

Pre-Engineered Building Market Segmentation: -

Market segment by Type

  • Single-story
  • Multi-storey

Market segment by Application

  • Warehouses & industrial
  • Commercial
  • Infrastructure
  • Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

  • North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)
  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the Pre-Engineered Building Market: -

  • BlueScope Steel
  • NCI Building Systems
  • Nucor Corporation
  • Kirby Building Systems
  • Zamil Steel Holding Company
  • ATCO
  • Lindab Group
  • PEBS Pennar
  • PEB Steel Buildings
  • Everest Industries

 Detailed TOC of Global Pre-engineered Building Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2028

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Pre-engineered Building Breakdown Data by Manufacturer

4 Market Analysis by Region

5 Market Segment by Type

6 Market Segment by Application

7 North America by Country, by Type, and by Application

8 Europe by Country, by Type, and by Application

9 Asia-Pacific by Region, by Type, and by Application

10 South America by Region, by Type, and by Application

11 Middle East & Africa by Country, by Type, and by Application

12 Raw Material and Industry Chain

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Research Process and Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

