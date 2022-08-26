Biochip Market Future Scenarios, Facts, Growth, and Analytical Insights | Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Increase in R&D investment, government funding and high growth potential in developing regions are expected to provide numerous opportunities for market growth

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, "Biochip Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025," the market was valued at $9,037 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $21,419 million by 2025 registering a CAGR of 11.2% from 2018 to 2025.

The biochip market is projected to witness significant growth in the near future due to factors such as increasing prevalence of life-threatening disorders, increase in the number of elderly people susceptible to cancer, increasing use of biochips, and high demand. Personal medications. High cost of biochip products and lack of knowledge about biochip hinder the market growth. On the contrary, increase in R&D investment as well as government funding and high growth potential in developing regions are expected to provide numerous opportunities for market growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

DNA chip segment accounted for the highest share in 2017 due to higher availability of DNA chips as compared to other products. However, the protein chip segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR from 2018 to 2025.

The drug discovery and development segment led the global biochip market in 2017 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. On the other hand, the diagnostics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2025.

Biochip adoption rates among biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies were high in 2017. However, the educational and research institutions segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• The lab-on-a-chip segment accounted for nearly 37% share of the global biochips market in 2017.

• The genomics segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2018 to 2025.

• The hospitals & diagnostics centers segment accounted for around one-fourth share of the global market in 2017.

• Europe accounted for more than one-fourth share of the global market in 2017.

• LAMEA is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2018 to 2025.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players of this market include bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, HORIBA, Ltd., Illumina, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Randox Laboratories Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

