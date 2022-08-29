INDUSTRY E-COMMERCE SALES VETERANS LEADING THE WAY AT BLUESKY

BlueSky Commerce 360 Approach

BlueSky Commerce has promoted Terri Kershner to VP of Sales and Business Development. Patrick Jaquinto has joined as Tech Solutions Sales Leader.

NOBLESVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlueSky Commerce, a leading commerce solution provider for over 16 years, announced Terri Kershner, Director of Channels and Sales Operations, has been promoted to Vice President of Sales and Business Development, Technology Solutions, and well-known industry leader, Patrick Jaquinto, has joined BlueSky as Technology Solutions Sales Leader.

Kershner, a 25-year industry veteran, has been with BlueSky for over 10 years supporting sales, sales operations, marketing, and channels - where she helped build BlueSky’s relationships with key software partners such as HCL, IBM, and Adobe.

Jaquinto represents over 20 years of business technology growth for some of the largest enterprise software companies in the world. He brings a long-standing history of building winning teams for Adobe, Magento, IBM, Sterling Commerce, and Oracle.

“The people and the brand reputation that BlueSky Commerce has built in the commerce space is unmatched,” stated Jaquinto. “That reputation inspired me to become a part of the BlueSky team. We’re in a time where every company is looking at their digital transformation strategies and discerning where their investments should go pertaining to customer experience and technology. I feel BlueSky is positioned extraordinarily well to help companies navigate through a digital transformation strategy over the next several years and I’m thrilled to be a leading part of that journey for our clients.”

BlueSky Commerce co-founder and CEO, Todd Irwin, stated, “These organizational changes are part of a greater strategy to strengthen BlueSky’s position in the market as a leader in digital transformation and commerce solutions. Terri has been a shining star in our company for numerous years and she is poised to lead our Technology Business Unit as our new Vice President of Sales and Business Development. This step acknowledges her contributions and commitment to BlueSky, our partners, and our clients and with Patrick on the team, BlueSky will be in a stronger position to drive continued growth for not only BlueSky but for our clients.”

About BlueSky Commerce

BlueSky Commerce is a professional services company that provides a full range of business strategy, technology, marketing, and talent to clients worldwide. With more than sixteen years of experience taking enterprise-level retail, consumer products, government, life sciences, and healthcare organizations to new heights, our 360 approach to our clients has a strong track record of diversified revenue streams and solutions that promote sustainable and scalable growth. BlueSky Commerce is headquartered in Noblesville, Indiana, with global business units in Toronto, Canada, and Hyderabad, India. For more information, visit www.blueskycommerce.io.