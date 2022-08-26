Roofing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Roofing Market To Be Driven By The Growing Construction Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Roofing Market Size Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global roofing market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/roofing-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 111 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.9%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 149 Billion
The demand for bituminous roofing is growing as the number of non-residential projects in emerging economies, such as hotels, schools, hospitals, and industrial buildings, are increasing. Because of the introduction of modern roofing technologies, energy efficient roofing systems are now available on the market, which is expected to be a major factor that will drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.
Technological advancements such as green roofing, environmentally sustainable roofing materials, and roof inspection drones have increased demand for roofing products. The use of advanced technologies improves aesthetics, which is projected to help the roofing market grow in the future. The influence of new technologies is moderate at the moment, but it is projected to grow in the future as more people opt for bituminous roofing in their homes and businesses. The market’s growth is being aided by the ongoing recovery of existing structures in a number of countries.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
A roof is a building’s top covering, including all materials and constructions needed to support it on the building’s walls or uprights, providing protection from rain, snow, sunlight, temperature extremes, and wind.
Explore the full report with the table of contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/roofing-market
On the basis of type, the market is divided into:
Asphalt Shingles
Metal
Tiles
Wood Shingles
Green Roofs
Others
Based on application, the market is bifurcated into:
Residential
Commercial
Regionally, the industry can be classified into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The key competitors in the industry are focussing their efforts on producing effective roofing systems that will deliver long-term performance even in the most adverse weather situations. This feature will present lucrative chances for market expansion during the forecast period. The construction industry, increased urbanisation, rising income levels, and technical improvements are driving the roofing market forward.
Governments in countries like India and China have made significant investments in infrastructure development, fuelling the demand for bituminous roofing in the global roofing industry. The market is expected to grow due to an increasing demand for modern hospitals, medical facilities, and senior living complexes to suit the demands of an ageing population and a booming industrial sector. Solar roofing, vegetative roofing, cool roofs, pre-engineered steel, and liquid-applied roof coatings are also helping in market expansion.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Carlisle Companies, Owens Corning, BMI Group, Saint Gobain, Wienerberger AG, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc., Duro-Last Inc., and Atlas Roofing Corporation, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More Reports:
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/digital-forensics-market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/critical-power-and-cooling-market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/truck-and-trailer-landing-gear-market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/industrial-ethanol-market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/adhesive-tapes-market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/confectionery-market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/stainless-steel-market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/corrugated-boxes-market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/induction-motor-market
https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/3d-mapping-and-modelling-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skillful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest, and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Ian Bell
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other