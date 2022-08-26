Ethyleneamines Market Registering at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029

Ethyleneamines Market

Ethyleneamines are basically organic compounds with ethylene linkage between amine groups and are soluble in sulphuric acid, and hydrochloric acid.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ethyleneamines market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to reach an estimated value of USD 6,978.9 million by 2029 and to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Ethyleneamines are basically organic compounds with ethylene linkage between amine groups and are soluble in sulphuric acid, dilute nitric acid, and hydrochloric acid. Ethyleneamines are strong bases and can be used as chelating agents, as they are colorless viscous liquids with an odor such as ammonia.

Ethyleneamines Market Scenario

Ethyleneamines are amine compounds which has ethylene linkage between amine groups, they have various properties such as low-viscosity liquids with fishy amine odour and colorless, as they are used in agriculture, petroleum, textile, plastics, rubber and resins industries. Ethyleneamines has variety of applications such as adhesive, automotive, water treatment, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, personal care and textile sectors. Water treatment is considered to be the leading and a major application as it is the fastest growing sector compared to other sectors. Ethyleneamines is also used in agriculture sector according to society Indian Automotive Manufactures automobile industry produces a total of 25,316,044 vehicles including commercial vehicles, passenger’s vehicles and three vehicles, and two vehicles, with the rise in the vehicle production and high growth in agriculture sector demand for ethyleneamines will drive the market growth.

Major Players in Ethyleneamines markets are:

Huntsman International LLC, Akzo Nobel N.V, BASF SE, Delamine B.V, Nouryon Chemicals B.V., Diamines and Chemicals Ltd, Dow, DuPont, Tosoh Corporation, LANXESS, Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, Shandong Lianmeng International Trade Co., Ltd, Gem Chemicals, Saanvi Corp, Lumitos AG, Aminat, City of Vincent, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd, Parichem Resources LLP among others.

Global Ethyleneamines Market Segmentation:

The ethyleneamines market is segmented on the basis of type, manufacturing process, application, and end-user. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.

On the basis of type, the ethyleneamines market is segmented into ethylenediamine, diethylenetriamine, triethylenetetramine and others. Ethylenediamine is sub-segmented into chelating agent, pesticide, pharmaceutical, lube oil and fuel additives, polyamide resin, textile and bleach activators. Diethylenetriamine is sub-segmented into oil field chemicals, personal care, chelating agents, surfactants, paper wet-strength resins, lube and fuel additives, asphalt additives, corrosion inhibitors and polyamide resin. Triethylenetetramine is sub-segmented into asphalt additives, corrosion inhibitors, lube oil and fuel additives, epoxy curing agents, paper wet-strength resins, oil field chemicals and polyamide resin.

On the basis of manufacturing process, the ethyleneamines market is segmented into reaction between ethylene dichloride and ammonia.

On the basis of application, the ethyleneamines market is segmented into pesticides, corrosion inhibitors, epoxy curing agent, lube oil, fuel additives, chelating agent, polyamide, resin, adhesive and sealants, surfactants, oil field chemicals and others.

Based on end-user, the ethyleneamines market is segmented into resin, paper, automotive, adhesive, water treatment, agriculture, pharmaceutical, personal care, textile and others.

Ethyleneamines Market Country Level Analysis

The ethyleneamines market is analyzed and market size, volume information is provided by type, manufacturing process, application, and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the ethyleneamines market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America is estimated to dominate the ethyleneamines market owing to the growing demand for the product in water treatment and pharmaceutical industry in the region. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, will continue to however show lucrative growth within the forecast period due to the high demand for ethyleneamines from end-user industry from the countries such as China, India and other emerging economies.

Research objectives

To perceive the most influencing pivoting and hindering forces in the Global Ethyleneamines Market and its footprint in the international market.

Learn about the market policies that are being endorsed by ruling respective organizations.

To understand the structure of Global Ethyleneamines Market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key Global Ethyleneamines Market players, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Global Ethyleneamines Market, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

To analyze the Ethyleneamines with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Research Methodology: Ethyleneamines Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Pointers Covered in the Ethyleneamines Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029

Market Size

Market New Sales Volumes

Market Replacement Sales Volumes

Market By Brands

Market Procedure Volumes

Market Product Price Analysis

Regulatory Framework and Changes

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Market Upcoming Applications

Market Innovators Study

Customization Available : Global Ethyleneamines Market

