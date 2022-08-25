Party chief affirms importance of relations with Indonesia

VIETNAM, August 25 -

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng reiterated that Việt Nam attaches great importance to the strategic partnership and tradition ties with Indonesia during phone talks held with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Thursday.

The Party chief proposed a number of key orientations to develop the bilateral relations practically and strongly amid the current context when the two countries have stepped into a new development period and for benefits of people of the two countries as well as for peace, stability and development of the region and the world.

He suggested enhancing mutual understandings and political trust via meetings and exchanges of high-level delegations; improve the relations between the parties, governments, national assemblies and localities of the two countries; implement signed agreements; and increase cooperation in the field of national security and defence.

Party General Secretary Trọng said the two countries should enhance economic cooperation and closely coordinate in both regional and international issues.

He congratulated the Indonesian President for the country's great achievements, including COVID-19 prevention and control, economic recovery and development.

He expressed delight at witnessing the strong development of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Indonesia President Widodo congratulated Việt Nam for its achievements in socio-economic development.

Agreeing with recommendations from Party General Secretary Trọng, the President proposed Việt Nam continue to create favourable conditions for Indonesian investment projects in Việt Nam and to promote other fields of cooperation between the two countries on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam-Indonesia strategic partnership (2013-2023).

They also discussed regional and international issues of common concern. — VNS