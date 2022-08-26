Verona Fuller's book "Covid Covid Go Away, Busy MiMi Wants To Play" is a captivating children's tale of a little girl whose busy days stopped because of COVID

Recent release "Covid Covid Go Away, Busy MiMi Wants To Play" from Page Publishing author Verona Fuller is a relatable tale for children following a little girl who loved her busy schedule of after school activities, parties, events, sports and playdates with friends. When COVID arrived, her life changed and she wrote a letter to COVID to let it know just how she felt.

PLANTATION, Fla., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Verona Fuller, a retired elementary school teacher from Jamaica, has completed her new book "Covid Covid Go Away, Busy MiMi Wants To Play": a relatable tale of a little girl whose busy schedule stopped when COVID hit America.

Fuller shares, "Seven-year-old MiMi was called Busy MiMi because she and her friends were always very busy, living their very best lives until sadly the coronavirus came and caused their very active and fun lives to be completely changed from the beautiful way they liked it. Busy MiMi felt that she had to do something about it, so she decided to write COVID-19 a very serious letter."

Published by Page Publishing, Verona Fuller's engaging tale displays a little girl's pre-COVID life and all of the fun and exciting things that made up her busy days. When her life had to stop with the arrival of this scary virus, she felt mixed emotions and was frustrated enough to tell COVID just how she felt.

