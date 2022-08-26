Author Jill Lansdown's new book "When Gracie Girl Goat Met Greggy" is the adorable tale of a small goat that shows her brand-new friend how to enjoy life on a farm

Recent release "When Gracie Girl Goat Met Greggy" from Page Publishing author Jill Lansdown follows the adventures of Gracie Girl Goat, a small pygmy goat who lives on a large farm with lots of different animals. Despite having lots of friends, Gracie's human parents worry she has no one around like her, so they bring home a surprise in the form of a fellow pygmy goat for Gracie to befriend.

AVA, Mo., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jill Lansdown, who dreams of owning a farm for her various animals and starting a no-kill cat and dog rescue, has completed her new book "When Gracie Girl Goat Met Greggy": an imaginative story of a beautiful friendship that blossoms between two goats, and the wonderful adventures they encounter together.

Published by Page Publishing, Jill Lansdown's captivating tale takes place on a beautiful farm full of dogs, cows, cats, and goats. Amongst the goats was a very special goat named Gracie Girl Goat, who was a pygmy goat, meaning she was smaller than the rest. Despite having fun playing with her friends, she had no one just like her to spend time with, and her human parents noticed.

Worrying that Gracie needs a friend who is the same kind of goat as her, her human parents bring home a surprise in the form of another pygmy goat named Greggy. The two become fast friends, but it's up to Gracie to show him the ropes and help him adjust to farm life. Full of charming characters and vibrant, colorful artwork, readers of all ages will find joy and adventure in Gracie's tale and want to revisit her on the farm again and again.

