Author David Haak's new book "The Impromptu Heroes" is a stunning tale of a vacation gone awry and the lengths to which one couple must go to survive and return home

Recent release "The Impromptu Heroes" from Page Publishing author David Haak follows the spellbinding story of Ross and Jade Compton, whose beautiful vacation turns into a nightmare by a vicious drug cartel. Now stranded from any help, Ross and Jade must do whatever it takes to survive, even if it means taking another's life in defense.

SHARPSVILLE, Ind., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David Haak, a scuba diver, travel enthusiast, and former pilot, has completed his new book "The Impromptu Heroes": a gripping narrative of survival that centers around two everyday civilians that are thrust in the middle of a hostile struggle and must fight their way out or never see their home again.

"Ross and Jade Compton, along with their tour group, are vacationing in the tropical paradise of San Bellevue," shares Haak. "Everything is perfect until the small country is overrun by a force of rebel soldiers working for South American drug cartels. The rebels are led by a ruthless mercenary named Raphael Ramon, who has a reputation of doing whatever necessary to achieve the goal. In a short time, the country is in complete turmoil.

"Selena, the tour guide, wants to get her people out immediately, but two in her group are missing. Selena and Ward, a former cop, go looking for them and find themselves in the middle of the rebel stronghold. There they find their friends but end up confronting and killing two rebel soldiers, making themselves wanted criminals. The best way out of San Bellevue is cut off when the airport is captured, leaving them hiding and stranded. The resort manager, Michela, helps Ross, Jade, and Selena come up with a plan of escape. The plan is only partially successful with Ross and Jade being left behind.

"In order to make it home, Ross and Jade will have to do things they never dreamed of, killing included. When they expose the rebels' plan for the country to the world, they become the most wanted and pursued people in San Bellevue. With the rebel force closing in, they must help their new friends, take care of themselves, and elude capture if they ever want to see home again."

Published by Page Publishing, David Haak's suspenseful tale will leave readers breathless as Ross and Jade find themselves in mortal peril as they inch closer towards escape. With enemies surrounding them on all sides, will they manage to make it out of San Bellevue alive, or will this once peaceful tropical hideaway become their final resting place?

Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "The Impromptu Heroes" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

