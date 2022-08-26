Author Ace Remas's new book "Olinghouse Gold" is a stunning tale of corruption and greed centered around one man's simple gold mining business

Recent release "Olinghouse Gold" from Page Publishing author Ace Remas follows the circumstances surrounding Luigi Rossi's gold mine and how a simple business became both a blessing and a curse. What was once a family venture transforms into a large industry that becomes riddled with dishonesty that begins to tear Luigi's family apart and requires him to take action to save his way of life.

LARKSPUR, Calif., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ace Remas, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force who found his way to Buddhism, has completed his new book "Olinghouse Gold": a thought-provoking and cautionary tale of the dangers of corporate greed that centers around a small gold mine, the family-oriented man that owns it, and how it becomes transformed and changes those around it.

"Luigi Rossi measured success differently than most," shares Remas. "For him, true success was a glass of red wine enjoyed on the porch of his decrepit cabin in the Nevada desert under the mantle of the Milky Way, the well-being of his two children and his sick wife, and the satisfying labor of quietly toiling in the familiar confines of the gold mine, which was bequeathed to him in lieu of wages.

"After illegal immigrant Tony came to hide out in the desert, Luigi found the kind of success most dream about, a glistening field of crystalline gold jewels worth millions. Then his real troubles began. His beautiful daughter could not resist the temptation to ferret away gold samples she sold on the black market. Her husband meekly acquiesced to her thievery, even though he knew it could destroy the life's work of his father-in-law. Luigi's mom-and-pop mining venture transformed into a business with investors, the impersonal dominance of technology and bookkeeping, and the contamination of deceit and dishonesty."

Published by Page Publishing, Ace Remas's potent tale finds Luigi unwillingly accepting an opportunity to turn his once small and family run gold mine into a booming industry that brings success and heartache. Seeing the results of his actions, Luigi crafts a plan to protect his family and his business before it's too late in a mesmerizing, character-driven narrative that will captivate readers right up until the very end.

Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase "Olinghouse Gold" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing