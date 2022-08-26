Author Beatrice Francis Carey's new book "King Jesus" is an enlightening journey to understanding Jesus's messages and His victories over those who've turned against God

Recent release "King Jesus" from Page Publishing author Beatrice Francis Carey provides readers with a thought-provoking analysis of God's messages and how He has redeemed His followers through Jesus Christ. Carey grants the tools needed for those seeking answers and clearer understanding of Christ's words and how to allow Him into one's heart.

HOOD RIVER, Ore., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beatrice Francis Carey has completed her new book "King Jesus": a gripping and captivating look at the messages Jesus shared with His followers in life, and how those seeking salvation can truly learn to accept Jesus as their savior.

"Job says, 'My days are swifter than a weaver's shuttle and are spent without hope' (Job 7:6)," writes Carey. "To all those still looking, I hope you find something herein. For the very words of Jesus are 'Ask, and it shall be given you; seek and ye shall find; knock and it shall be opened unto you.' So, herein I have attempted to relay some of Jesus's words, for He is the master of all things. He writes better than anyone else. So we must publish. We must publish the truth as God sees it and then maybe a little as we see it. Not everyone sees the same, so forgive me if I have overstepped my reach. Only, 'if the shoe fits, wear it.' We can only receive what the Lord allows us to see and understand. Herein is the basis of life, to spread our understanding and to love our fellow man as ourselves."

Published by Page Publishing, Beatrice Francis Carey's inspiring tale will leave readers with full hearts and minds after taking in the words of the King of Kings. Carey invites readers to turn towards God through Jesus's saving messages meant for all those who are ready to receive Him.

Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "King Jesus" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

