Author Stephen B. Young, Ph.D.'s new book "Blockchain: The Future" is a deep dive into the exciting world of blockchain technology, and how to harness its potential

Recent release "Blockchain: The Future" from Page Publishing author Stephen B. Young, Ph.D. is a powerful resource for those who wish to seek out more information on what blockchain is and how to be involved in the growing technology. Young explores the ways in which blockchain technology will completely change aspects of society across the globe, and how the technology can be adopted by all.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stephen B. Young, Ph.D., who received his Ph.D. from Walden University. and currently teaches courses in business, management, entrepreneurship, and marketing, has completed his new book "Blockchain: The Future": an educational tool that serves as an entry point into the fascinating world of blockchain technology, the ways it has transformed the world, and what lies in its future as more and more people seek to understand and use it.

"Most economic progress can be traced to some changes in technologies such as team engine, electric power, computers and internet, robotics, artificial intelligence, big data, and others," shares Young. "Technology moves fast! So fast that often times we miss opportunities; look at companies that went bankrupt because of not upgrading technology—Toys 'R' Us, Kodak, Polaroid, Tower Records, Blockbuster, Compaq, and others. How many of you missed Microsoft, Apple, Facebook, and the many new technologies that are being developed now. You need to take a step ahead and walk with the revolutionary technologies where Blockchain is one among the leaders. Do not miss Blockchain Learn Blockchain technology while it is still in its infancy. Participate in the development and rewards of this technology.

"Business is about transactions. Blockchain makes business transactions safer, easier, and less expensive. Blockchain will allow you to participate in the growth of all economies by allowing you to be compensated for all their personal activities (generating personal data) that have value. Blockchain is a universal infrastructure that can store or transfer information anywhere in the world. Blockchain integrates smoothly with existing systems and processes, making the technology viable for global implementation. This technology will have the greatest impact on businesses than any new technology that is being developed. Read, learn, and reward yourself with knowledge that has value. With over 200 percent year-on-year job growth in blockchain since 2015, now is the time to advance into blockchain-enabled businesses."

Published by Page Publishing, Stephen B. Young, Ph.D.'s thorough and eye-opening guide will provide the necessary first steps for one seeking to be a part of an ever-growing and ground-breaking technology. For those too intimidated to start learning about blockchain, or even those familiar with it but who wish to have a better grasp of it, Young's book is the perfect companion and ultimate resource for all things blockchain.

Readers who wish to experience this informative work can purchase "Blockchain: The Future" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

