Lester Rogers's newly released "Ed Pinley: Paranormal Investigator" is a compelling action-adventure filled with dangerous government operatives and unknown creatures

"Ed Pinley: Paranormal Investigator" from Christian Faith Publishing author Lester Rogers is an edge-of-the-seat thrill ride that will take readers into a world of shape shifters, portals, and a shocking murder.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Ed Pinley: Paranormal Investigator": a thrilling fantasy tale with an exciting finish. "Ed Pinley: Paranormal Investigator" is the creation of published author Lester Rogers, a singer and songwriter who spent nine years as a DJ at KDNK community public radio Carbondale, Colorado.

Rogers shares, "Gun-carrying Private Detective Ed Pinley is living the high life working for a well-connected drug dealer when a simple delivery goes bad. Set up by a few bad cops, Ed is sentenced to eight years in prison. Starting over as a convicted felon, he begins his career as a paranormal investigator.

"Just out of the joint, he is visited by a couple of government agents who show him a picture of a woman and inquire if she has contacted him. Ed truthfully confirms that he has never seen or met her. A few minutes later, a man and the woman in the photograph appear at his office door. That meeting starts everything.

"The three embark on a case that involves a secret world government, a reptilian race from another dimension, and a competition for world dominance. Their investigation leads to murder, shape-shifters, the world's most dangerous genius, encounters with aliens known as Greys, and portals that open to other worlds. Every turn of the case guides them to discovering the unbelievable truth."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lester Rogers's new book is a welcome addition to the fantasy genre that will have readers racing to see what awaits Ed Pinley when a fateful knock at his door changes everything.

Rogers offers readers an exciting tale of murder and intrigue that will entertain and delight the imagination.

Consumers can purchase "Ed Pinley: Paranormal Investigator" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Ed Pinley: Paranormal Investigator," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing