Author J.K. McLean's new book "Alchemy of the Human Experience: The Destiny of Man" is a fascinating reflection on exchanging human nature for a more divine nature.

Recent release "Alchemy of the Human Experience: The Destiny of Man" from Page Publishing author J.K. McLean is a look at the history of man's journey from hunter-gatherer to modern times that examines the evolution from the instinctual to the intellectual and finally to the spiritual mind.

MERIDIAN, Idaho, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --J.K. McLean, an average man who, through adversity, developed the ability to think differently about humankind, has completed his new book "Alchemy of the Human Experience: The Destiny of Man": an eye-opening look at the importance of man's ability to transcend the physical realm. His only credential is the developed ability to think about what he thinks about, which led to taking personal responsibility for what is allowed to take up space in his mind.

"Man is less significant than he thinks he is and, at the same time, more important than he can possibly imagine," McLean writes.

Published by Page Publishing, McLean's intriguing tale takes readers through his and others' philosophies on the evolution of mankind and the true purpose of life.

Just as alchemy is the process of transforming the ordinary into something extraordinary, McLean posits that human existence has nothing to do with the accumulation of "things" that rust and deteriorate and everything to do with the acquisition of something that transcends the ordinary and endures.

McLean writes, "This life is the cocoon of the gods."

