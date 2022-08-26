Royce LaLonde's newly released "The Tails of Jasmine Court" is an engaging story of three memorable pets and an unexpected adventure

"The Tails of Jasmine Court" from Christian Faith Publishing author Royce LaLonde is a charming, fictionalized account of life on Jasmine Court that finds a jealous cat, a rambunctious puppy, and a wise old gray cat on a journey filled with important life lessons.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Tails of Jasmine Court": a fun and entertaining animal adventure. "The Tails of Jasmine Court" is the creation of published author Royce LaLonde, a native Texan and mother of two adult daughters who still lives in her hometown. She graduated from UTA at Arlington in Texas majoring in Interdisciplinary Studies and Education.

LaLonde shares, "On Jasmine Court lives a sweet little cat named Autumn, who very recently lost her best friend, her sister, Snowflake. As months dragged into a year, Autumn's sadness turned into an angry bitterness. To Autumn, the whole world had gone crazy, and nothing made sense to her anymore. To make matters worse, Mama, brought home a DOG! Did Mama think a stupid, stinking DOG could take the place of Snowflake? Even worse, it was a puppy, a dumb puppy! Now Mama spent all her time oohing and ahhing over Chloe Puppy Dog instead of consoling Autumn with hugs and kisses. After several months of enduring the audacity of sharing Mama with the new adorable puppy (Mama's words, not Autumn's, for Autumn's words would certainly be inappropriate!), Autumn discovers that an embarrassing rumor about her is being spread around the court. She knows it can't be Tooter, the wise old gray cat who leads the court. It can't be the two dogs across the street because they are dogs and dogs are too stupid to think of something more complicated than finding their bowls, not to mention that they are just flat-out lazy! Since it couldn't be Tooter or the dumb dogs, then it could only be Chloe Puppy Dog! She was always yapping and yapping about nonsense. Filled with burning revenge, Autumn plots a vivacious plan to get even with the dumb dog for taking all of Mama's attention and spreading nasty rumors. When her plan tragically backfires, Autumn learns to leave revenge to the Lord."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Royce LaLonde's new book will delight the imagination while imparting important lessons on forgiveness, revenge, and acceptance.

LaLonde draws from fond memories of beloved pets who have since crossed the rainbow bridge to present young readers with a compelling narrative.

