Sybil Eggleston's newly released "Alvin's Dream" is a charming story of one young boy's journey to changing a community

"Alvin's Dream" from Christian Faith Publishing author Sybil Eggleston is a sweet story of family, community, and caring for the world that will instill an important message of inclusivity and positive values in young readers minds.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Alvin's Dream": an enjoyable story of unexpected blessings and doing the right thing. "Alvin's Dream" is the creation of published author Sybil Eggleston, a loving mother. Eggleston is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and a graduate of Grambling State University and California State University, Dominguez Hills. In addition, she is a member of The Potter's House Church located in Dallas, Texas.

Eggleston shares, "Alvin's Dream is a whimsical story of a young boy with a vision. His good heart brings about changes that will last a lifetime."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sybil Eggleston's new book will entertain and encourage young imaginations.

Eggleston's thoughtful narrative and vibrant imagery will open the door for parents, guardians, and teachers to discuss the lessons found within.

Consumers can purchase "Alvin's Dream" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Alvin's Dream," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

