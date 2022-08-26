April Godbold's newly released "A Christmas Ball" is an enjoyable and imaginative Christmas tale for young readers

"A Christmas Ball" from Christian Faith Publishing author April Godbold is a creative and fresh Christmas story that takes readers on an adventure that unfolds within a young girl's vivid dream.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Christmas Ball": a lighthearted and enjoyable Christmas tale. "A Christmas Ball" is the creation of published author April Godbold.

Godbold shares, "This is a heartfelt Christmas story of a young girl named Krista who treasures a Christmas ball that contains a ballerina named Sunshine. Krista drifts off to sleep and dreams that her ball is blown from her hands by a wintery howling and blistering wind that comes into the living room and pulls her ball out of her hands into a winter storm shortly before Christmas. The ballerina, Sunshine, emerges from her Christmas ball only to find herself in the midst of a dangerous winter storm. The ballerina finds comfort and help at the hands of another ballerina named Chrinkle, who was also trapped in a winter storm and found refuge with a nice family. Sunshine wanders to Chrinkle's family cottage in Toy Town, which becomes a place of safety. Sunshine is taken back to Winter Town, and Krista wakes up from her dream; there she finds Sunshine inside her Christmas Ball, shining brighter than a midnight star."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, April Godbold's new book will have young readers racing to see what awaits Sunshine when the Christmas ball is blown into a dangerous storm.

Godbold offers an enjoyable narrative paired with vibrant imagery for the entertainment of young imaginations everywhere.

Consumers can purchase "A Christmas Ball" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "A Christmas Ball," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing