John Barbagallo DC's newly released "Chrissy's Song" is a helpful resource for readers assisting a loved one through a traumatic brain injury.

"Chrissy's Song" from Christian Faith Publishing author John Barbagallo DC is heartfelt and informative message of hope for families facing the significant challenges that accompany a severe brain injury.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Chrissy's Song": an engaging balance of personal experience and research. "Chrissy's Song" is the creation of published author John Barbagallo DC, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering. After working as an engineer for six years, he continued his education to obtain a Doctor of Chiropractic degree. He and his wife have been married for forty-one years and together they have four children and five grandchildren.

Barbagallo shares, "For decades brain injury was considered the death sentence for the living. Once a person experienced trauma to the brain whether from forces outside the body or inside, he or she was never able to return to their previous life. The medical profession offered little treatment and even less hope for recovery. People spent a lifetime suffering depression, memory loss and pain, unable to perform activities that once was considered normal. Depression and pain was numbed through drugs which became a lifetime dependence. Memory was considered a thing of the past.

"Moderate to severe brain injury causes the person to have even worse limitations. Loss of the use of an arm or leg or both results in a lifetime dependence on people to perform simple activities that even a child can perform. The only treatment this person receives is a short stint of rehab that everybody in the medical profession involved knows will have no effect on the person's condition. There are no drugs that can improve this condition and the expectation is a life of severe limitations. The outlook is bleak.

"Chrissy's Song reveals that out of personal tragedy comes the shining light of hope for all. Coming out of its pages are various treatments that have a positive effect in successfully treating brain injury. These treatments are not new but have been around for decades. Through its pages, you will learn why these treatments have been deliberately hidden from those people that needed them the most.

"Astonishingly, the lame can walk. A sixty-five-year-old man has a severe stroke and loses use of his arm and leg. Through unique targeted rehab techniques, he regained full use of his limbs. This occurred sixty years ago."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Barbagallo DC's new book presents readers with a significant number of helpful resources for various approaches to navigating the medical world, including alternative treatments.

Barbagallo draws from his own experience with caring for a beloved daughter who was tragically the victim of a drunk driver which resulted in a life-changing brain injury.

Consumers can purchase "Chrissy's Song" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Chrissy's Song," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing