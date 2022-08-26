Pam Morris Hanckel's newly released "Grits, God Reigns In The Soul" is a heartfelt collection of devotions inspired by God's creation

"Grits, God Reigns In The Soul" from Christian Faith Publishing author Pam Morris Hanckel is an inspiring celebration of life, family, and God's many blessings expressed through thoughtful and reflective devotions.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Grits, God Reigns In The Soul": a potent reminder of the beauty and wonder of God and His creation. "Grits, God Reigns In The Soul" is the creation of published author Pam Morris Hanckel, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who formerly served her community as an educator and now works at the family boat dealership.

Hanckel shares, "I am blessed to have been born and raised in Charleston, South Carolina—the Holy City. With her rich history, culture, and traditions spanning many generations, I am taken back in time as I walk along the cobblestone streets, stroll the Battery, take a carriage ride, and admire the historic homes and beautiful iron gates.

"Surrounded by water, wetlands, sandy beaches, and steeples rising far above the rooftops, this city by the sea will lure you into her beauty. Explore the waterways and marshlands, feel the soft beach sand between your toes, and observe the abundant birds and wildlife, and you too will be captivated by the treasures in this beautiful city and its surroundings.

"I have learned so many life lessons in the marshes, creeks, rivers, and beaches that surround this beautiful city. I still love to watch the sunsets, smell the pluff mud, and listen to the sound of the ocean as it breaks over the beach.

"The excitement never diminishes when a fish nibbles at my line, or I pull up a net full of shrimp, or chase a crab on the dock with his claws snapping in defense.

"I still love the feel of the wind on my face as I travel on a boat along the waterways. The nature and beauty that surround me give me a great spirit of peace, hope, faith, and love. I am able to see God's great creation everywhere I turn. I feel very close to my Creator here. I cannot possibly thank God enough for all the many blessings He has bestowed on me.

"Most of the devotions in this book come from true stories of my experiences in this beautiful place and the way these adventures have led to the faith I now have and want to share with you.

"I hope you will enjoy them too."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pam Morris Hanckel's new book shares a message that will resonate with many as they consider the themes within each installment.

Hanckel's personal and engaging writing style provides a sense of connection and encouragement.

