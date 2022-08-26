Submit Release
The Court Appointed Receiver in Securities and Exchange Commission v. Stefan Qin, et al. Announces Notice of Bar Date to Submit Claims

Securities and Exchange Commission v. Stefan Qin et al.
Civil Action No. 20-cv-10849 (LGS) (S.D.N.Y.)

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following notice has been issued by Robert A. Musiala, Jr., the receiver in the above-captioned case.

NOTICE OF CLAIMS PROCEDURE AND CLAIMS BAR DATE

THIS NOTICE MAY AFFECT YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS. PLEASE READ IT CAREFULLY.
FAILURE TO TIMELY SUBMIT A CLAIM PURSUANT TO THE DIRECTIONS BELOW
MAY RESULT IN YOUR CLAIM OR INTEREST BEING BARRED FROM A
DISTRIBUTION

To Potential Claimants:

On January 21, 2021, the above-captioned Court entered an Order appointing Robert A. Musiala, Jr. ("Receiver") as Receiver for Virgil Technologies LLC, Montgomery Technologies LLC, Virgil Quantitative Research LLC (fka Decibel18 LLC), Virgil Capital LLC, VQR Partners LLC, and the assets of Virgil Sigma Fund LP and VQR Multistrategy Fund LP (together with all Recoverable Assets, as that term is defined in the Order Appointing Receiver, the "Receivership Estate").

On August 8, 2022, the Court entered a separate Order ("Bar Date Order") setting a date after which claims and/or interests (collectively "Claims") filed against the Receivership Estate may be deemed untimely.    

The purpose of this publication is to alert those persons or entities who may potentially hold a Claim against the Receivership Estate that 11:59 p.m. prevailing Eastern Time on December 6, 2022 has been set as the deadline ("Bar Date") to file all Claims against the Receivership Estate.

Eligible Claimants

You may be eligible to submit a Claim if you (i) were employed by an entity of the Receivership Estate, (ii) paid any monies to entities within the Receivership Estate for investment purposes (regardless of the vehicle through which such investment was effectuated), (iii) provided services and/or goods to any entities within the Receivership Estate, or (iv) have other reason to believe you may be entitled to a recovery from the Receivership Estate.

How To Submit A Claim

Information and instructions on how to obtain a Claim Form and timely submit a Claim may be found on the Receiver's website: https://www.bakerlaw.com/qin-receivership

Deadline for Submitting A Claim

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all potential claimants and interest holders who believe they may be entitled to a recovery from the Receivership Estate must file their Claim Form (and accompanying documentation) electronically through the Receiver's secure online Claims Portal (https://www.bakerlaw.com/qin-receivership) so that it is actually submitted to the Receiver no later than

11:59 p.m. prevailing Eastern Time on December 6, 2022.

Claims submitted electronically or postmarked after the Bar Date will not be timely and may not be considered by the Receiver in his discretion. 

Should you have any questions, please contact the Receiver at qin-receivership@bakerlaw.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-court-appointed-receiver-in-securities-and-exchange-commission-v-stefan-qin-et-al-announces-notice-of-bar-date-to-submit-claims-301612013.html

SOURCE Robert A. Musiala, Jr.

