"Pixel and Thread" Exhibition: Fashion and Brand in the World of NFTs

Come see the first world's first digital-only garment on blockchain and explore the ways artists are bringing these elements of fashion and brand to digital in this inspiring exhibition.

SEATTLE, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Seattle NFT Museum announced the sixth exhibition this year titled "Pixel and Thread." So many NFT collections toy with the concepts of image, brand, and persona. Even in our social profile pictures, we are adorning ourselves with NFTs as part of our digital identity. What happens when some of our offline representations like fashion and brand make their way into NFTs and the Metaverse?

"In this exhibition, we set out to highlight creators and collectives that are making bold expressions of fashion and new representations of Brand on the blockchain. From some of the very first fashion-forward NFTs to fashion made for NFTs, and from seasoned Fashion Week veterans to experimental metaverse garment designers, we are excited to showcase this holistic and highly nuanced art form that is Fashion," said Joana Kawahara Lino, Exhibition Curator for the Seattle NFT Museum

Tickets now on sale

VIP preview event, Friday September 9th 6:00pm - 9:00pm PT

Seattle NFT Museum is hosting a VIP preview event to launch the new exhibition. Attendees have the opportunity to hear directly from a few of the artists on display, learning more about their work and inspiration. Tickets are on sale now for the exhibition opening on Friday, September 9th 6pm-10pm. Purchase tickets here - https://www.seattlenftmuseum.com/visit

Exhibition Collaborations

The Fabricant

The Fabricant is a decentralized digital-only couture house building the wardrobe of the metaverse via its NFT co-creation platform The Fabricant Studio. It operates at the intersection of fashion, gaming and blockchain, and since 2018 has been leading the fashion industry towards a more sustainable, innovative and equitable future through digital-only clothing. It has worked with brands such as Adidas, Off-White, Napapijri, Puma, World of Women and Dapper Labs, and gaming platforms Epic Games and The Sandbox, to demonstrate the limitless creative possibilities in the Web3 digital fashion realm.

Featuring:

Amber Jae Slooten : Creator of the first world's first digital-only garment on the blockchain, Amber Jae Slooten is the Co-Founder and Creative Director of The Fabricant.

Shavonne Wong x The Fabricant: Shavonne Wong is a 3D Virtual Model Creator and an Artist in the NFT space.

Nicopanda x Pabllo Vittar x The Fabricant: Nicopanda (Nicola Formichetti) is a fashion director and fashion editor, widely known as the artistic director of the Italian fashion label Diesel

World of Women x The Fabricant: WOW is a community celebrating representation, inclusivity, and equal opportunities for all. 10,000 generated artworks of diverse and powerful women by Yam Karkai.

Voice

Voice is a carbon-neutral digital art marketplace with a focus on emerging and underrepresented creators. The platform serves as an accessible entry point into the NFT space, allowing artists to mint NFTs for free, and collectors to buy with credit cards. Voice is known for its Residency programs which amplify and empower diverse artists globally, nurturing their creativity in the digital space. They have been selected as the partner for PhotoVogue's entry into the Web3 space, in the form of its inaugural NFT Residency program. Other partners include Women Rise NFT, New York Academy of Art, Street Theory, and more.

Featuring collaborations with:

Wildflowernft: Wildy Martinez is a Fashion Designer and Illustrator born and raised in NYC. A proud Afro-Latina and 1st Generation Dominican American, she explores the world of digital art and uses mixed media to express her passion for the Fashion Arts, storytelling, and pop culture.

Ashley Okoli : Ashley Okoli is a 24-year-old stylist, designer, creative director, and social media influencer. Ashley enjoys being in front of the camera, either as herself or as one of her many alter egos. She tells stories through the clothes she styles and designs. Fashion is her way of life and forum to express herself.

K0nklz: Neta is a digital artist and Med student who loves telling stories through fashion, color, and unique experiences. Voice x Women Rise Resident.

Exhibition Artists

Daniela Alves

Daniela Alves is a Portuguese artist who develops work in several areas from photography and video to digital and abstract art. Despite developing rigid works where she controls most variables, fashion is the one element that strays from her control, and gets her to push her own boundaries. In order not to limit her artistic vision, she uses several experimental techniques to develop her artworks. NFTs became the culmination of Daniela's need for experimentation and connection with her audience, and a form to further pursue her artistic endeavors.

Hiroto Kai

Hiroto Kai has been designing Decentraland Wearables since 2021. His clothing is inspired by the Japanese traditional clothing called Kimonos. In his pieces, he uses very fluorescent and deep colors to attract attention to the detail of his clothing. From Kimonos to Katanas, Hiroto is here to help you find your inner Samurai while exploring the world of Decentraland.

Andrew Toth

For over 15 years, Andrew Toth has worked both in the U.S and internationally as a freelance photographer, specializing in celebrity red carpets, runway shows, designer presentations, concerts, product launches, wildlife, and film/television. Andrew relishes in capturing specific moments in time, creating a single image that will never be repeated. Sight is one of the most complex senses to evolve on our planet and he appreciates creating this vision simulation through his photographs. He believes the pinhole camera is an example of the highest human ingenuity, which paved the way for artists and their audience to engage and connect in a unique way. After years of being a fervent member of the NFT Community, Toth decided to finally take his red-carpet-ready work into the space. A well-established member of the photographic community, Andrew worked at countless fashion weeks, as well as photographing the Met Gala, amongst other ultra-exclusive fashion events. Through his work, we get a glimpse into the backstage of fashion's crème de la crème.

Andy Huang

Andy Huang is a Taiwan-born, American artist working and living in New York City. He graduated from Pratt Institute with a master's degree in communication design. His two decades of digital experience design background shaped his thinking of simplicity. Andy uses uncompromising flat graphics, precise outlines, simplified shapes, and vibrant colors, with odd and funny sensibilities to create his colorful, playful, and expressive work. His intention is to give a new take on mid-century graphic design and add uplifting energy to spread out a delightful vibe. Andy's graphic artwork has appeared in design exhibitions including New York Video Festival in Lincoln Center, Art Directors Club, and OFFF digital festival. His work is selected for design book projects like Worldwide Graphic Design, Young Asian Graphic Designers, and DESIGN magazine. NFTs became Andy's way to live off of his art and connect directly to his collectors, as well as creating phenomenally colorful and joyful avatars whose personality shines through, especially through their fashion accessories.

Ticketing Information

Seattle NFT Museum is open to the public 1PM - 6PM Monday and Wednesday, 12PM - 5PM Thursday, 12PM - 6:30PM Friday through Sunday. Daily tickets are available for purchase by visiting http://www.seattlenftmuseum.com. Admission is $15 for all visitors. Ticket proceeds directly contribute to the operating costs of the museum.

About Seattle NFT Museum

The Seattle NFT Museum is the world's first NFT museum. As a center for supporting the NFT creator and collector community, the Seattle NFT Museum is a physical space designed to explore the boundaries of digital art. Exhibits include featured artists, notable private collections, and educational displays. The museum hosts ticketed events, private showings, live mintings, and is open to the public for a suggested donation during business hours. The museum is also available for booking private corporate events.

Media Contact

Jennifer Wong, Seattle NFT Museum, 1 2066051211, jennifer@snftm.com

