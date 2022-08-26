PRESS RELEASE: Samoa raises plant health and pest risk concerns at a regional meeting – (26/08/2022)

SAMOA, August 26 - This week, Samoa’s National Plant Protection Organisation (NPPO) representative was among biosecurity and plant health experts from across the Pacific who gathered to examine ways to prevent and mitigate the spread of plant pests and disease in the region at a workshop in Nadi, Fiji.

The Regional Workshop to Review Draft International Standards of Phytosanitary Measures (ISPMs) was the first face-to-face convening in 3 years since the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries Samoa Quarantine Division Assistant Chief Executive Officer Segialii Marie Malaki-Faaofo said the COVID-19 pandemic had spotlighted the region’s vulnerabilities and the critical role biosecurity plays in protecting Pacific communities.

“Samoa is no stranger to how devastating plant pests can be, as we still feel the impacts of the Taro Leaf Blight (TLB) and Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle (CRB) destruction to this day. As more resistant pests begin to emerge, it will be essential for us to strengthen biosecurity, facilitate safe trade, protect the economic livelihoods and the food and nutrition security of our people,” said Mrs Malaki-Faaofo.

The Pacific region is at high risk, with serious growing concerns such as the Fall Army Worm (FAW), a root crop pest and the recent introduction of the Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle (CRB) in Vanuatu, the Solomon Islands and parts of Papua New Guinea. With new resistant strains of pests emerging, strengthened biosecurity and plant health efforts become critical, as incursions can take millions of dollars to control.

The meeting is held annually to address these issues to allow participating Pacific Island countries to propose or review regional and international standards through the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) process. With travel still disrupted in parts of the region, the meeting took place in a hybrid format to allow the affected participants to attend virtually.

“This is a great opportunity for Samoa to contribute to the review of ISPMs as it is important for our voice and opinions to be heard, sharing of expertise to address any issues or challenges with the application of ISPM in Samoa and other Pacific Island countries in facilitating safe trade while our borders remained protected from biosecurity emerging risks,” said Mrs Malaki-Faaofo.

The three-day workshop highlighted the critical role of the IPPC and the Pacific Plant Protection Organization (PPPO) in including Pacific priorities and realities when reviewing international biosecurity standards.

“The PPPO is indeed a priority, as it is the platform that we small island countries are connected and linked up to share our resources and expertise. This is our pillar of strength that keep our region biosafe. We are better informed, provide direction and support to prevent the introduction of emerging pests and diseases that will have a huge impact to our livestock industry, plant health, environment and health of our people. The meeting was attended by over 25 biosecurity and plant health experts from across 15 countries in the Pacific,” said Mrs. Malaki-Faaofo

The event was funded by the European Union (EU) through the Safe Agricultural Trade Facilitation through Economic Integration in the Pacific (SAFE Pacific) project and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations.

Following the conclusion of the meeting, the Executive Committee of the Pacific Plant Protection Organisation (PPPO) is meeting from 25 to 27 August to discuss the work plan and sustainability of the organisation.

