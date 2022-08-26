Data Labelling Software Market is estimated to grow to reach over USD 8,218.0 million by 2030
According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Data Labeling Software market size was valued at USD 1,668.7 million in 2021LAKEWOOD, COLORADO, USA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Data Labeling Software market size was valued at USD 1,668.7 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to reach over USD 8,218.0 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 25.7 % over the forecast period (2022-2030).
Data Labelling Software Market Definition
Data labeling software—also known as training data, data annotation, data tagging, or data classification software—provides a toolset for businesses to turn unlabeled data into labeled data and build corresponding artificial intelligence algorithms. Within these tools, the user inputs a given dataset, and the software provides a label through machine learning-assisted labeling, a human task force, or the user. Some platforms allow for the combination of the three, giving the user (or the system itself) the ability to choose who or what is doing the labeling based on factors such as price, quality, and speed.
Data labeling tools differ regarding the types of data (e.g., image, video, audio, and text) and the subsets of those types (e.g., satellite imagery, LIDAR, etc.) they support. The annotation types also vary, including image segmentation and object detection for image data, named entity recognition (NER) and sentiment detection for text data, and transcription and emotion recognition for speech annotation. Most tools use metrics like consensus, ground truth, and more to assess the quality of the labels.
Request For Report Sample: https://www.regionalresearchreports.com/request-sample/global-data-labelling-software-market/ICT-114
This software can often integrate with data science and machine learning platforms, whereby the labeled data from the data labeling software helps to train an algorithm.
Data Labelling Software Market Pricing
The Data Labelling Software pricing is estimated to range from USD 100 to USD 150 per year. The pricing depends on the features and specifications integrated into the software. The software's main features include emotional intelligence, conversational ability, broad knowledge base, personal, and personality.
Market Scope
The research study provides an in-depth analysis of the Data Labelling Software market, current market trends, and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact on the market size is provided. Porter’s five forces analysis illuminates the potency of suppliers and buyers operating in the market. The quantitative analysis of the Data Labelling Software market from 2022 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.
This report also contains the market size, untapped opportunity index, and forecasts of Data Labelling Software in the global market, including the following market information:
Global Data Labelling Software Market Revenue, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (USD Millions)
Global Data Labelling Software Market Sales, 2018-2021, 2022-2030, (Units)
Global top five Data Labelling Software companies in 2021 (%)
Regional Research Reports has surveyed the Data Labelling Software manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and industry experts in this end-use industry, involving the consumption, production, revenue generators, demand-side, supply-side, price change, product type analysis, recent development and strategies, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Request For Buy Full Report: https://www.regionalresearchreports.com/buy-now/global-data-labelling-software-market?opt=2950
Data Labelling Software Market Segmentation
Global Data Labelling Software Market, By Deployment Model, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)
Global Data Labelling Software Market Segment Percentages, By Deployment Model, 2021 (%)
On-Premise
Cloud
Hybrid
Global Data Labelling Software Market, By Component, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)
Global Data Labelling Software Market Segment Percentages, By Component, 2021 (%)
Solution
Services
Global Data Labelling Software Market, By End User, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)
Global Data Labelling Software Market Segment Percentages, By End User, 2021 (%)
Small Business
Mid Market
Enterprise
Global Data Labelling Software Market, By Industry, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)
Global Data Labelling Software Market Segment Percentages, By Industry, 2021 (%)
BFSI
Healthcare
Energy & Utility
IT & Telecommunication
Retail & E-commerce
Manufacturing
Government & Defense
Media & Entertainment
Others
Request For Report Discount: https://www.regionalresearchreports.com/request-for-special-pricing/global-data-labelling-software-market/ICT-114
Global Data Labelling Software Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (USD Millions)
Global Data Labelling Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
The U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Challenges with Data Labeling
The software can come with its own set of challenges. Data labelings, which are changing many industries and use cases (such as customer support and e-commerce), have some key issues which one should keep in mind.
Preference for human agents: Although Data labelings are great at many tasks, some contexts, such as those which require a significant amount of empathy, may be better served by a human agent.
Handoffs to humans: There might come a time when data labeling does not have an answer to a question from the user. The system must be designed in a way to resolve this problem successfully. Typically, the best way to solve this is to transition the user to a human agent.
Global Data Labelling Software Market Trend
In addition, artificial intelligence techniques such as NLP software help make data labeling solutions easier to use and more powerful, providing more accurate results. Below are the trends relevant to this software.
Full Report Analysis: https://www.regionalresearchreports.com/industry-reports/global-data-labelling-software-market/ICT-114
Further, the report detailed the leading competitors in the market, namely:
Scale AI
Snorkel AI
Crowd AI
Datasaur
Sama
Edgecase
Africa AI
Labelbox
Playment
SuperAnnotate
Surge AI
Cogito Tech
CloudFactory
Pure Moderation
V7 Labs
Super.AI
Alegion
Segments.ai
Ango AI
Dataloop
Appen
Hive
Clarifai
Automaton AI
Amazon Sagemaker Ground Truth
Chhidami
Regional Research Reports
+1 888 615 4898
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn