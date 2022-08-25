Submit Release
To First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva

AZERBAIJAN, August 25 - 25 august 2022, 20:00

Dear Mehriban Arifovna,

Please accept my heartfelt wishes for a happy birthday.

You are making a great personal contribution to the strengthening of relations between our states, which have reached a new level of an alliance this year. I am convinced that the constructive bilateral ties in many areas and the friendship between our peoples will be further strengthened.

Dear Mehriban Arifovna, it is from the bottom of my heart that I wish you good health, happiness, prosperity and the best of luck. Please convey my heartfelt greetings to Ilham Heydarovich and your entire family.

Sincerely,

 

Vladimir Putin

President of the Russian Federation

