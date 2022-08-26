Huế, FPT agree to boost digital transformation

VIETNAM, August 26 -

THỪA THIÊN-HUẾ — Authorities of the central province of Thừa Thiên-Huế and software giant FPT Group have agreed on a digital transformation cooperation deal to turn Huế City into a ‘smart’ urban area by 2025.

The province said that the two partners would promote digital transformation in three key pillars of society, economy and e-Government, as well as boost smart healthcare and cashless trade service in Huế.

The two sides will also foster the already-launched Hue-S online application in community healthcare by setting up a ‘smart and cashless’ service in the city’s hospital system while promoting an AI Chatbot and AI Voicebot for a more convenient health examination service.

The digital transformation deal will help introduce the shared-use Picture Archiving and Communications System (PACS) in health care networks among hospitals and health centres in Huế, districts and communes, and paperless hospitals.

FPT will also provide training courses on digitalisation for staff of public agencies, businesses and the local community in boosting the digital transformation process throughout the province.

Thừa Thiên-Huế, which was the 22nd locality in Việt Nam to sign cooperation with FPT in digitalisation, ranked second out of 63 provinces in digital transformation with 900,000 users (70 per cent of the province’s population) using the Hue-S application since 2019.

The province has set a target of offering 90 per cent of public services online, making a 15 per cent share of Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) in 2025.

It expects that all State agencies in the province will use Cloud computing services and have 300 businesses operating in digital technology in the next three years.

Two years ago, the province and Facebook launched a comprehensive partnership programme to support the province in developing e-Government and as a ‘smart' city.

Huế, in cooperation with the International Co-operation Agency of Germany and tech firm Vietsoftpro, launched the Public Bike Sharing System, an innovative public bike-sharing scheme, for 2021-2026. — VNS