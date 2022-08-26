Hà Nội partners up with French business in aviation industry

VIETNAM, August 26 - HÀ NỘI — The Department of Industry and Trade of Hà Nội has inked an MoU with French company Advanced Business Events (ABE) on cooperation in developing a high-grade network of sustainable production, supply and consumption in the aviation industry.

Acting director of the department, Trần Thị Phương Lan, noted the fast increasing demand for supply chains of products and services in the aviation industry in Southeast Asia, including in Việt Nam and Hà Nội in particular.

She said the signing of the MoU will assist Hà Nội in developing a high-grade network of sustainable production, supply and consumption in the aviation industry.

The cooperation will also help create a favourable environment for connecting Hà Nội businesses with international supply chains of aviation products and services, helping them become suppliers.

The Hà Nội official asked the ABE to help arrange for a Hà Nội delegation to attend the Aeromart Toulouse event in France.

ABE is also expected to work with the city to organise a series of business and investment matchmaking events between suppliers of aviation products and services in Hà Nội with the global high-grade network of production and supply in the aviation industry, including the Aero Expo Hanoi & Vietnam Aviation Forum 2023.

Stéphane Castet, chairman of ABE, said with its experience and relations, the company will select suitable international partners for the events. — VNS