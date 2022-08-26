El Paso and Santa Teresa CBP Officers Seize Hard Narcotics and Undeclared Currency

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized 2.82 pounds of fentanyl, 7.80 pounds of methamphetamine, 66 pounds of cocaine and $41,000 in two separate unrelated incidents.

“CBP officers remain focused on their homeland security mission and are making significant seizures on a daily basis,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector A. Mancha.

Paso Del Norte port of entry drug load.

On August 24, CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted a mixed load of 2.82 pounds of fentanyl and 7.8 pounds of methamphetamine. The seizure occurred when a 24-year-old male, Mexican citizen arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. A CBP officer conducted a primary inspection of the vehicle and discovered multiple bundles concealed in the trunk area. The individual was turned over to El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for prosecution.

A few hours later, CBP officers working at the Santa Teresa port of entry cargo facility intercepted 66 pounds of cocaine and $41,090 in unreported currency. The seizure occurred when a 26-year-old, male Canadian citizen arrived from Mexico via the commercial lanes. The driver was referred for a secondary inspection of the truck and trailer which included an x-ray exam, leading CBP officers to locate cocaine filled bundles. A pat down search was also conducted on the man leading CBP officers to discover the unreported currency. The individual was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations Special Agents.