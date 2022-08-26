Lena Jackson of The Resume Fix to be Featured on Close Up Radio

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lena Jackson is a young businesswoman with a story similar to that of many job seekers she supports in their efforts. She had risen to the top of the corporate ladder, but instead of being joyful about her accomplishments she felt a sense of dread at the thought of returning to work each Monday. By starting her own business, she satisfied her creative side, and feels more passion for what she’s doing—particularly the impact on other lives. Lena’s team provides solutions that are effective, starting with the cornerstone service that gives the consultancy its name—The Resume Fix. Guidance is available for job transformations at every level, from the recent graduate to a top tier executive.

“The lifting of COVID restrictions has a lot of people looking for work now. 90 percent of the time they are going after a position but not getting results. When they come to us, they are feeling hopeless, knowing that the document they have is not going to land them a job. We offer professional and creative resume writing, and several other services that facilitate results.”

Lena notes that her small team does a lot of career coaching with clients, whose challenges fall into three buckets. One is that they need help with interviews, especially once their enhanced resume gets them to the interview stage. The Resume Fix people walk job hunters through the process from A to Z, so they “show up in a major way” and have a more successful interview. Her team of specialists help candidates appear more professional and tell their personal brand story.

Lena mentions other services they provide for the modern job search, such as helping people evaluate their role or employment situation to see if that is truly the right spot. They assess benefits, work/life balance, and individual skills, particularly when it comes to working remotely (which demands more aptitude for technology and time management). The Resume Fix team’s last area of focus is the enthusiasm for the work we do. Lena mentions one client who was in the teaching field for years then decided to become a professional scuba diver. She says that was a really fun project to work on. Transformations starts with probing questions. What makes you happy? What drives you? What aspects of your career do you really like? What makes you feel disenfranchised?

Lena is a woman of color, and a tangent product of her work is helping diverse applicants achieve more of the respect and pay equity they deserve. Lena is also a creative soul who likes to sketch, write, and garden, and she has begun working on a book that will be ready for publication later this year. She will tell listeners the title and how to get on the wait list for it in her interview with Jim.

Close Up Radio will feature Lena Jackson in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday, August 30th at 12:00pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 631-996-3389

To learn more about Lena and The Resume Fix team, visit www.theresumefix.com