RUSSIA, August 25 - The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting.

Excerpts from the transcript:

Mikhail Mishustin’s meeting with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov 25 August 2022 Mikhail Mishustin’s meeting with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov 25 August 2022 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Mikhail Mishustin’s meeting with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov

Mikhail Mishustin: Mr Smailov, I am glad to see you again and would like to ask you to convey best wishes to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev from President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

We recently saw how our leaders met – on 19 August, Mr Tokayev and Mr Putin met in Sochi – and held fairly extensive talks on our entire agenda, and made important decisions to intensify cooperation in all major areas. The task of our governments is to fulfill the agreements reached at the highest level.

We sincerely value our neighbourly relations and friendship with Kazakhstan. Our countries are bound by special, fraternal relations, and we always emphasise this. Together with our Kazakhstani partners, we take effective measures aimed primarily at protecting bilateral cooperation from the impact of illegal economic sanctions by unfriendly states.

It is important that, despite the complicated external situation, our trade and economic cooperation is developing successfully. Last year, bilateral trade grew to a record level having exceeded $25 billion. In January-June of this year, it increased by another 9.5 percent compared to the same period in 2021, to $13 billion.

We can see good prospects for implementing our joint import substitution programmes. Thank you for participating in the INNOPROM fair. Together we got acquainted with all the projects, including joint projects with the Kazakhstani side. The necessary conditions are in place for launching new strategic projects – these include industry, energy, engineering, transport infrastructure, peaceful atom, and digitalisation. These topics are on the permanent agenda under the control of our intergovernmental commission. Alexei Overchuk co-chairs it from the Russian side.

Interregional cooperation is also actively developing. Today, most Russian regions are building up economic ties with Kazakhstan. We are also preparing for the Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum, which will be held this autumn in Orenburg, Russia. Its main topic is lifting infrastructure restrictions on trade. I think this is a very relevant topic on today’s agenda.

We pay special attention to cooperation in education, science and culture. We have created a solid legal basis for the successful operation of university branches in both Russia and Kazakhstan. I would like to thank the leadership of Kazakhstan for their attentive attitude to the Russian language. It is the most important tool for interstate and interethnic communication, helping us to strengthen the multifaceted ties between Russia and Kazakhstan.

Russia and Kazakhstan cooperate fruitfully in the Eurasian Economic Union. Today, at the meeting, we discussed in detail such issues as increasing settlements in national currencies, implementing agreed measures to increase economic stability, developing the transport and logistics potential of the union, and a number of other topics.

Thanks a lot. Go ahead, Mr Smailov.

Alikhan Smailov: Thank you, Mr Mishustin. I am pleased to welcome you once again on the sidelines of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting. This year we are meeting for the fourth time. Kazakhstan and Russia enjoy a traditionally high level of bilateral interaction across the entire range of interstate relations, which is supported by the frequency of meetings at the highest level.



Our heads of state held four meetings this year. Following their recent meeting in Sochi on 19 August, the leaders outlined the future guidelines for our strategic partnership. We also discussed the key issues of the bilateral agenda during my visit to Moscow and at the INNOPROM exhibition in Yekaterinburg. I believe that we should continue to work together consistently, taking into account our mutual interests.



This year, our countries celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Over this period, our countries have established a stable trust-based and constructive dialogue, and a high level of interaction. Trade and economic cooperation has been growing dynamically, and interregional links and contacts between our business communities have been strengthened.



Russia is our main trade and economic partner. Bilateral trade increased by a third over last year, reaching record levels, as you said, Mr Mishustin. We also completed the first half of this year with a five-percent trade increase. By the end of the year, we expect to see that these favourable trends were maintained and built on.



Our trade and economic agenda in the current circumstances is complemented by new items that require prompt, balanced and mutually acceptable decisions. We are working systematically to this end.



The timely implementation of a comprehensive economic cooperation programme for 2021-2025 looks very important. Kazakhstan believes that a significant role in strengthening bilateral cooperation is played by the intergovernmental commission co-chaired by our deputies. Our governments should continue to work together in a pragmatic and trusting way, taking into account mutual interests.



Mr Mishustin, we again affirm that we seek to increase cooperation across the entire spectrum of our bilateral relations.