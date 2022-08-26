CBP Officers Seize $390,000 in Fentanyl at Laredo Port of Entry

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Laredo Port of Entry recently seized $390,000 in fentanyl in a passenger vehicle.

“This is a significant seizure of fentanyl and our officers took appropriate care, utilizing personal protective equipment during the seizure to minimize potential exposure given the high potency and dangerousness of the narcotic,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

Packages containing nearly 29 pounds of fentanyl seized by CBP officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo, Texas.

On Aug. 23, 2022, CBP officers assigned to the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge encountered a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta driven by a male Mexican citizen arriving from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection, which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment. After conducting a thorough secondary examination, CBP officers seized 12 packages containing a total of 28.66 pounds (13.0 kg) of alleged fentanyl concealed within the vehicle.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics, vehicle and turned the driver over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

