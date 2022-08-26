Williston Barrack / Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A1005403
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 08/25/2022 at approximately 17:01 hours
STREET: I-89
TOWN: Richmond
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: mm 75, northbound
WEATHER: clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Laim Hecht
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Hino
VEHICLE MODEL: Dump Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Side and front end
INJURIES: none
HOSPITAL: n/a
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Ruth Leech
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo
VEHICLE MODEL: XC7
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Side damage
INJURIES: none
HOSPITAL: n/a
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On August 26, 2022 at approximately 17:01 pm Vermont State Police, Bolton Fire Dept, Richmond Fire Dept, Williston Fire Dept, and Richmond EMS responded to a report of a vehicle rollover on I-89 northbound in the town of Richmond. No injuries were reported. Investigation determined Liam Hecht was traveling approximately 60 mph northbound on I 89 and had difficulty stopping as the flow of traffic slowed while entering the work zone. Liam swerved to avoid a direct collision and as a result put his vehicle on its side. All occupants were wearing seatbelts and were uninjured. Traffic was reduced to one lane for approximately 1 hour while crews were on scene. Anytime and Bee There towing was dispatched to the scene and both vehicles were removed off the roadway.
Trooper Omar Bulle
Vermont State Police
2777 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Ph#802.878.7111