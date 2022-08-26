Williston Barrack / Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A1005403

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle

STATION: VSP Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 08/25/2022 at approximately 17:01 hours

STREET: I-89

TOWN: Richmond

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: mm 75, northbound

WEATHER: clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Laim Hecht

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Hino

VEHICLE MODEL: Dump Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Side and front end

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: n/a

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Ruth Leech

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Underhill, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo

VEHICLE MODEL: XC7

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Side damage

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: n/a

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On August 26, 2022 at approximately 17:01 pm Vermont State Police, Bolton Fire Dept, Richmond Fire Dept, Williston Fire Dept, and Richmond EMS responded to a report of a vehicle rollover on I-89 northbound in the town of Richmond. No injuries were reported. Investigation determined Liam Hecht was traveling approximately 60 mph northbound on I 89 and had difficulty stopping as the flow of traffic slowed while entering the work zone. Liam swerved to avoid a direct collision and as a result put his vehicle on its side. All occupants were wearing seatbelts and were uninjured. Traffic was reduced to one lane for approximately 1 hour while crews were on scene. Anytime and Bee There towing was dispatched to the scene and both vehicles were removed off the roadway.

Trooper Omar Bulle

Vermont State Police

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Ph#802.878.7111