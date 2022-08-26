Washington County Crash Claims The Lives Of Two Teenagers￼

August 26, 2022

(HAGERSTOWN, MD) – Maryland State Police are continuing an investigation into a traffic crash last night in Washington County that claimed the lives of two teenagers.

The first deceased is identified as Tyler Josenhans, 17, of Hagerstown, Md. He was the driver of a Lexus sedan involved in the crash.

The second deceased is identified as Clayton Knode, 15, of Clear Spring, Md. He was the right rear passenger of the Lexus sedan involved in the crash.

The front seat passenger of the Lexus sedan is identified as Kannon Shives, of Clear Spring, Md. He was flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where he is currently receiving medical treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.

Shortly before 9:00 p.m. last night, troopers from the Hagerstown Barrack were dispatched to a traffic crash reported on Interstate 81 North at Route 40 East/Exit 6A in Hagerstown. Upon arrival, troopers found two vehicles were involved.

Due to the severity of the crash and injuries, the Maryland State Police Crash Team responded to conduct the investigation. The preliminary investigation indicates the black Lexus sedan with three occupants, merged onto I-81 at a high rate of speed and crashed into the passenger cabin portion of a tractor trailer.

The tractor trailer was traveling north on I-81 approaching Route 40 East/Exit 6A at the time of the incident. The driver of the tractor trailer was uninjured in the crash.

Troopers from the Hagerstown Barrack responded to the scene along with the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist. Fire and emergency medical services personnel also responded to the scene.

The cause and contributing factors involved in this crash remain under investigation. The investigation is continuing.

