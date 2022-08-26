Graphite Market worth US$22.4 billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 5.5% - IndustryARC
Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics
The growing technological advancements, consumers have started shifting their demand from manual vehicles to electric hybrid vehicles.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, Graphite Market size is estimated to reach US$22.4 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022-2027. The drivers for the graphite market are growing demand for new energy vehicles like electric vehicles, increase in the volume of steel production, construction activities and rising demand for fuel-efficient aircraft through graphite-made materials. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways:
1. Asia-Pacific dominates the graphite market, as the region is a hub for major steel, construction and automotive industries in countries like India, Japan, South Korea and China being the largest producer of graphite.
2. The rich properties of graphite such as self-lubrication and friction resistance make it an efficient lubricant. Hence such lubricant is mainly used for heavy mining machinery such as conveyors.
3. Growing demand for electric vehicles will create more demand for lithium-ion batteries to be used in these vehicles as fuel, thereby increasing the usage of graphite in such batteries.
Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:
https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=507281
Segmental Analysis:
1. Natural graphite held the largest share in the graphite market in 2021, with a share of over 40%. This owns to factors like having high cost-competitiveness, friction resistance and optimal performance.
2. National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency, the construction sector in India will grow as the third largest globally by 2025, and construction output will grow on an average of 7.1% each year, and infrastructure activities stood at $24.72 between April 2000 and March 2021.
3. High purity graphite held the largest share in the graphite market in 2021, with a share of over 35%. This owns to factors such as high purity graphite has excellent conductivity, lubrication and high-temperature resistance.
4. Refractories held the largest share in the graphite market in 2021, with a share of over 30%. This owns to factor like graphite blocks made in refractories is used in various industries such as metal manufacturing, electronics, chemical, steel and other fields etc.
5. As per the July 2021 report of the World Steel Association the World crude steel production for the 64 countries was 161.7 million tones (Mt) in July, a 3.3% increase compared to July 2020, and the steel demand will further increase to 2.2% in next one year.
6. Metallurgical held the largest share in the graphite market in 2021, with a share of over 30%. As per the 2021 report of the World Steel Association, the world crude steel production in May for 64 countries was 174.4 million tones (Mt), showing an increase of 16.5% when compared to 149.6 million tons produced in the same month.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Graphite industry are-
1. Mason Graphite Inc.
2. SGL Group
3. Triton Mineral Ltd.
4. Northern Graphite Corporation
5. Syrah Resource Limited
Click on the following link to buy the Graphite Market Report:
https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=507281
Why Choose IndustryARC?
IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.
Similar Reports:
A. Special Graphite Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Special-Graphite-Market-Research-502991
B. Graphite Electrodes Market
https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Graphite-Electrodes-Market-Research-503019
Contact Us:
Mr. Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com
USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596
IND: (+91) 40-485-49062
Venkat Reddy
IndustryARC
+1 614-588-8538
venkat@industryarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn