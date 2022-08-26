Autonomous Mobile Robot Market Demand, In-depth Analysis and Estimated Revenue Forecast Till 2030

Autonomous mobile robot market to reach $12.42 Bn in 2030, Self driving forklifts to rise at 19% CAGR; Warehouse fleet management to rake at 20% CAGR.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Autonomous Mobile Robot Market," The autonomous mobile robot market was valued at $2.7 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $12.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on various situations and requirements, an autonomous mobile robot automatically builds the shortest route; if the mission varies from day to day, an autonomous mobile robot changes route with it. Furthermore, autonomous mobile robots automatically detect and avoid obstructions and restricted passageways in order to choose the optimal route to their next waypoint. In addition, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) can comprehend and navigate their surroundings without direct human oversight and navigate using maps generated on-site by its software or pre-loaded infrastructure layouts. The demand for autonomous robots has soared due to their distinct operating characteristics and patterns. The increased use of autonomous mobile robots in various industrial sectors such as automotive and healthcare, as well as increased awareness of the benefits of autonomous mobile robots, drive demand for autonomous mobile robots.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16587

By type, the autonomous mobile robot market has been categorized into goods-to-person picking robots, self-driving forklifts, autonomous inventory robots, and unmanned aerial vehicles. The goods-to-person picking robots segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for goods-to-person picking robots in warehouse management applications globally.

On the basis of application, the autonomous mobile robot market is bifurcated into sorting, pick & place, tugging, warehouse, and others. The pick and place segment garnered the highest revenue in 2020, owing to huge demand for autonomous mobile robots to handle several tasks in a warehouse.

Depending on end user, the missile defense system market is fragmented into warehouse/distribution center and manufacturing. The warehouse/distribution center segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020, owing to a majority of the AMRs being used for warehouse/distribution applications throughout the world.

To Get Discount, Make Purchase Inquiry @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16587

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 impact on the autonomous mobile robot market is unpredictable, and is expected to remain in force for a few years.

The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement stringent lockdown and ban import–export of raw material items for most of 2020 & few months in 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important components for manufacturing autonomous mobile robot components.

Moreover, nationwide lockdown forced autonomous mobile robot manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of advanced autonomous mobile robots across the globe.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By type, the unmanned aerial vehicles segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the warehouse fleet management segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

Depending on end user, the manufacturing segment is projected to lead the global missile defense system market.

Region wise, LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Request for Customization of this Report @

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/16587

The key players that operate in the global autonomous mobile robot market include Boston Dynamics, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Conveyco Technologies, Geekplus Technology Co. Ltd., IAM Robotics, KUKA AG, Locus Robotics, MHS Global, Omron Group, and Teradyne Inc.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

