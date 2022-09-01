INC Helps Vulnerable Residents and Non-Profit Organizations in Vancouver

Four non-profit organizations [RainCity Housing, Elizabeth Fry Society of Greater Vancouver, Atira Women’s Resource Society, and Lookout Housing and Health Society] received monetary aid from the Church Of Christ, thru its charitable arm the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation.

The Iglesia Ni Cisto (Church Of Christ) held a “Care For Humanity” event on its chapel grounds at 5060 Marine Drive, Burnaby. As part of the event, 1,200 care packages were handed out to attendees to provide support for individuals and families.