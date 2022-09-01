INC Helps Vulnerable Residents and Non-Profit Organizations in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Iglesia Ni Cristo (Church Of Christ) held a Care For Humanity event on INC Chapel Grounds at 5060 Marine Drive, Burnaby.
Four non-profit organizations [RainCity Housing, Elizabeth Fry Society of Greater Vancouver, Atira Women’s Resource Society, and Lookout Housing and Health Society] received monetary aid from the Church Of Christ, thru its charitable arm the Felix Y. Manalo Foundation.
Guests were treated to entertainment and refreshments and given care packages.
A total of 1,200 bags filled with food items were given out to Vancouver residents.
“This is not a small thing,” says Bandula Daundasekara, a recipient of the care package. “Because you’re not expecting anything [in return]. I appreciate [this], and am humbled to be here to participate with you guys.”
Four non-profit organizations were also appreciative of the monetary aid of $2,000 that was given to each of them by the INC to help them help people.
These were RainCity Housing, Elizabeth Fry Society of Greater Vancouver, Atira Women's Resource Society, and Lookout Housing and Health Society.
“We have all of these programs that could use that money every day because we want to reach out to as many people as we can. And this money makes it possible,” says Rossah Mubaya, the Development Associate for the Lookout Housing and Health Society.
“The day-to-day struggles that we deal with are homelessness, addictions, issues, poverty, and countless other issues, including mental health as well. The donation will help in many different ways,” enthused Pardip Dhaliwal, a representative of the Elizabeth Fry Society of Greater Vancouver.
Indeed, INC strives to help those in need in 162 countries and territories where it has active members, including Canada. This is noticed by government leaders like the Hon. Raj Chouhan, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly for Burnaby-Edmonds.
“There are people who do not have that opportunity, that ability to live a life of peace and love and caring [for] themselves and for their families. That's when the Church Of Christ and Brother Eduardo Manalo come [in]. With their leadership, with their help, these people will be helped and they will be taken care of and [the INC has] been doing it for many, many years.”
INC’s outreach programs including Care For Humanity and INC Giving will continue to help communities and local organizations in need of assistance.
###
About the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) or Church Of Christ
For more about the Church and its activities, please visit www.iglesianicristo.net and https://incmedia.org/press-room/
Public Information Office
CEBSI Canada
+1 647-500-6446
cebsi.canada@incmedia.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other