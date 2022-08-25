State awards presentation ceremony

TAJIKISTAN, August 25 - On August 25, at the Palace of the Nation, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, presented state awards of the Republic of Tajikistan, titles and prizes in honor of the 31st anniversary of State Independence to the representatives of various professions who achieved noticeable results in their work.

Before the start of the ceremony of presenting state awards, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, congratulated those present on the occasion of the national holiday - the 31st anniversary of State Independence and stressed that the presentation of state awards to representatives of various professions, including the intelligentsia, civil servants and workers in other fields, on the eve of the celebration of this date is evidence that the Government highly appreciates the contribution of citizens to the strengthening of national statehood.

It should be noted that from the beginning of the period of independence to the present day, the Government of the country has done a lot of work to develop the fields of industry, agriculture, transport, energy, construction, science, education, healthcare, culture, social protection of the population, the implementation of youth policy, solving the problems of women and families, the development of tourism, sports and the implementation of a peaceful and constructive policy.

It was emphasized that 2022 in the history of independent Tajikistan will be recorded as another successful year, because, despite the negative impact of the difficult political and economic situation in the region and the world on our national economy, a number of important measures have been taken this year to further improve social conditions of the people of Tajikistan, including employees of educational institutions, science, culture, sports, health care, social protection, authorities and public administration, as well as other organizations and institutions.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, noted that the implementation of the work done is a worthy contribution of all those present in the hall.

It was emphasized that in response to the concern of the state and the Government, citizens of Tajikistan, including entrepreneurs, civil servants, educators, creative intelligentsia, selflessly working in their fields, show patriotic initiatives in the name of the implementation of creative principles. The leadership of the state and the Government of the country worthily appreciate the selfless work, faithful service and creative activity of each of the citizens.

The Head of state, Emomali Rahmon, stressed that we all must remember one important idea, namely that creative activity and the desire for improvement are a solid foundation for ensuring a decent life for today's generation of citizens, children and future generations of our people. In other words, all employees, from the rank and file to the intelligentsia, specialists and politicians, based on their knowledge, abilities, experience and capabilities, should consider it their human and civic duty to make efforts for the development of the state, the improvement of the Motherland and the stability of society.

The President of the country recalled that thanks to the close-knit work of the patriotic Tajik people and the desire for a worthy marking of the 30th anniversary of State Independence, more than 25,000 industrial and social facilities have been built and put into operation, as a result of which today the appearance of all cities and regions of Tajikistan has largely changed, remote villages and settlements, the living conditions of the people have improved many times in comparison with previous years.

At present, the process of creation and improvement is steadily continuing to worthily celebrate the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of our beloved Tajikistan.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, confidently stated that before the onset of this great holiday, thousands more new facilities and buildings would be erected, the appearance of cities and regions would radically change, and the foundation would be laid for creating hundreds of thousands of new jobs for our compatriots.

The Head of state called on activists as initiative people, leaders of society to continue to make their patriotic contribution to the process of improvement of our beloved Motherland and the greater development of our independent state.

After the speech of the President of the country, a large group of society activists, including scientists, teachers, poets and writers, culture and art workers, laborers and builders, agricultural workers and entrepreneurs who make a worthy contribution to the development of our beloved country, were decorated with state awards.

Thus, in a solemn atmosphere for high achievements in their activities, more than 200 scientists, teachers, poets and writers, culture and art workers, laborers, agricultural workers, as well as entrepreneurs received state awards of the Republic of Tajikistan from the hands of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, in particular, the order "Sharaf" of the 1st degree, the order "Sharaf" of the 2nd degree, the medals "Khizmati Shoista" (Order of Merit) and "Shafkat" (Mercy), were awarded honorary titles: People's Poet of Tajikistan, People's Artist of Tajikistan, Worker of Science and Technology of Tajikistan, Honored Artist of Tajikistan, Honored Worker of Tajikistan, People's Writer of Tajikistan. The State Prize of the Republic of Tajikistan named after Abuabdullo Rudaki in the field of literature, art, architecture and journalism in 2022, the State Prize of the Republic of Tajikistan named after Abuali ibn Sino (Avicenna) in the field of science and technology in 2022, Certificates of Honor of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Ismoili Somoni Prize in 2022 and the State Prize of the Republic of Tajikistan, established for scientists and teachers of natural, exact and mathematical sciences, in 2022.

In the ceremony of presenting state awards in accordance with the Decree of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan "On awarding workers in the field of science, culture, health care, production of goods and services, local authorities, other government employees and entrepreneurs", as well as with the Decision of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Decree of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan for a worthy contribution to the development of science and culture, health care, for fruitful work in the public service, high production success, 25 people were awarded the honorary title of Honored Worker of Tajikistan, one person - the honorary title People's Writer of Tajikistan, two persons - the honorary title People's Artist of Tajikistan, 11 people were awarded the honorary title Honored Artist of Tajikistan, 1 person was awarded the "Sharaf" (Honor) Order of the 1st degree, 23 people were awarded the "Sharaf" Order of the 2nd degree, 82 people were awarded the "Khizmati Shoista" medals, 4 people were awarded the "Shafkat" medals, 2 people were awarded the honorary title People's Poet of Tajikistan, 7 people were awarded the State Prize of the Republic of Tajikistan named after Abuabdullo Rudaki in the field of literature, art, architecture and journalism, 3 people - the State Prize of the Republic of Tajikistan named after Abuali ibn Sino in the field of science and technology in 2022, 1 person - the honorary title Worker of Science and Technology of Tajikistan and 8 people were awarded Certificates of Honor of the Republic of Tajikistan.

Also, in accordance with the Decision of the Commission for the Ismoili Somoni Award in 2022, which was approved by the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, 12 people became laureates of this award.

Recall that on March 18, 2020, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, at a meeting with representatives of the intelligentsia in order to eliminate shortcomings in educational institutions, improve the quality of scientific research in all academic institutions and scientific centers, instructed the Government of the country to stimulate scientists and teachers of natural, exact and mathematical sciences to establish a special State Prize and present it annually to 15 best teachers and scientists.

At the ceremony, the State Prize of the Republic of Tajikistan for scientists and teachers of natural, exact and mathematical sciences in 2022 was awarded to 14 people.

At the end of the solemn ceremony, the Head of state, Emomali Rahmon, once again sincerely congratulated all the people who received state awards for their successful work in the development and promotion of society, stated with confidence that they, as faithful sons and daughters of the Motherland, would continue to direct their intellectual abilities and opportunities, experience, knowledge, skills for the improvement and development of independent Tajikistan, strengthening peace and tranquility, political stability, national unity and improving the welfare of the country's inhabitants.