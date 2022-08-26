Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff In Honor Of Constable Deborah Martinez

PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey today ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff tomorrow, Friday, August 26, in honor of the innocent lives lost to today's tragedy in Tucson, including Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez.

“The loss of Constable Deborah Martinez is felt across our state,” said Governor Ducey. “Whether it was serving in the U.S. Army or carrying out her duties as a constable for Pima County, she dedicated her life to helping others and her community. Constable Martinez was a Tucson native who will be remembered for the way she treated others with dignity and respect. Our thoughts and prayers are with her friends and family, as well as those who also lost their lives in today’s tragic events.”

Constable Martinez enlisted in the Army after the September 11, 2001 attacks on our nation and spent the next 16 years serving. After her time in the Army, she volunteered at local nonprofits dedicated to veterans and their families, and served on various veterans advisory groups. She became the constable for Justice Precinct 8 just earlier this year.

