Cell Surface Markers Market Size, Share, Trends & Growth Forecast To 2027
EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Market Data Forecast, the size of the global cell surface markers market is expected to be worth USD 973.83 Million by 2027 from USD 659.1 Million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.12% from 2022 to 2027.
Cells are the basic units of life that make up every tissue and organ of a living organism. Therefore, they are incredibly vital for the body's proper functioning. A cell marker is a specific membrane protein attached to the cell's outer layer. This membrane protein is called a marker because it 'marks" the cell that is being isolated and studied or separated to observe using flow cytometry which is a procedure to separate fluorescent cells. This process of fluorescence activation is used to separate this cell which has been marked by the protein and is attached to an antibody as it is known that an antibody binds itself to a cell to eradicate the cancerous cells with the help of the T-cells (also known as killer T-cells) in the body. Therefore, cell surface markers are significant for the recognition, separation, and research of a contaminated cell.
What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global cell surface markers market?
Numerous effects of the epidemic are felt around the world. For example, Covid 19 destroyed several industries due to lockdowns, quarantines, and limitations on the manufacture of goods and the delivery of services. Examples include the difficulty in treating patients with chronic illnesses due to inadequate hospital resources and the significant impact on the healthcare business of the surge in demand for healthcare personnel. Additionally, due to the pandemic, all hospital personnel and resources were redirected to care for patients.
Because cell membrane markers are essential to understanding intercellular communication, the market benefited from covid-19. To appreciate their functionality, many researchers focused their research on the interactions between the coronavirus and the cell surface markers. In addition, there have also been reports of covid patients developing fungal infections after being cured, which are under study with the help of these cell surface markers. Therefore, as cell surface markers are essential for the research and development of pre-and-post-covid analysis, the market has benefitted from the pandemic.
MARKET DYNAMICS:
The growing research in stem cells and neurobiology, along with the rise in the funding for life sciences research and growing cases of chronic illnesses like cancer, will drive the growth of the cell surface markers market. In addition, the growing demand for precision medicine, in-vitro diagnostic instruments, and developed analytic technologies support the market's progress. For example, the research on liver cancer stem cells effectively develops advanced chemotherapies and treatments that work with utmost efficiency.
Acquiring the technology and equipment developed with the help of cell surface markers can help better other cell biology fields like cell sorting, cell analytics, and cell cytometry, along with allowing high throughput screening procedures. Therefore, biopharmaceuticals and healthcare professionals are heavily concentrated on the cell surface markers market leading to its growth.
ANALYSIS OF VARIOUS SEGMENTS INVOLVED IN THE CELL SURFACE MARKERS MARKET:
Based on type, as the need of the hour is to research infectious cells and their nature to create better drugs for treatments, T-cells are estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the T-cells produced by WBC are the cells that concentrate on the destruction of infectious/cancerous cells in the body and, therefore, are the utmost research worthy subjects making the segment dominate the market.
Based on end-user, the academic and research institutes segment is anticipated to dominate the cell surface markers market as it is a component of cell-based research due to the growing focus on the research around cell-based therapeutics, stem cells, cell analysis, and its applications. In addition, the inclusion of stem cell research and HIV research in the most recent student curriculum is also projected to increase the market for academic institutes.
Based on source, as mice are a good source of antibody production and are also readily available and cheap, they dominate the market and are expected to continue dominating during the forecast period.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS:
North America dominates the market. The region is expected to continue dominating the market during the forecast period due to the large-scale R&D activities in the area, along with an increasing need for better diagnostic technology as the number of chronic diseases is on the rise. In addition, countries like the U.S. are growing in the market because of the availability of advanced technology and high healthcare expenditure. Key players in biotechnology and biopharmaceuticals are in the region.
The Asia-Pacific market is also expected to grow due to the rising government funding and initiatives in research and development activities for healthcare departments and clinics along with biopharmaceuticals.
KEY MARKET PLAYERS IN THE CELL SURFACE MARKERS MARKET:
• Siemens Healthcare Private Limited
• Beckman Coulter, Inc.
• Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
• B.D.
• Abcam PLC
• QIAGEN
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• Abbott
• Danaher
• GenScript
• Merk KGaA
• BioLegend, Inc.
• Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.
