Mikrolink is preparing the 2022 FIFA World Cup telecommunication infrastructure

The countdown to the 2022 FIFA World Cup has begun. Due to the summer heat in Qatar, the event, which is held every four years and is usually played in the summer, will be contested in November. The global system integrator Mikrolink, which stands out for its telecommunication and information technology services in many parts of the world, continues its work among the main contractors in Qatar, which is preparing to complete its preparations in many areas ranging from construction to infrastructure.

Mikrolink, which has been creating telecommunications and information technology solutions with its division in Qatar for over 4 years, is continuing its activities at a significant organisation such as the World Cup at full speed. Mikrolink, are actively involved in ensuring communication and improving the quality of existing systems in Qatar, which will host millions of people from almost every country in the world during the tournament, providing telecommunication solutions such as 5G Smart Pole, Inbuilding Solutions, and Fixed and Mobile Base Station. It will provide cutting-edge technology to enable high-efficiency and high-quality communication for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It will also provide GSM network maintenance services both during, and after the World Cup.

"We Offer Uninterrupted Communication Solutions"

Mikrolink Deputy General Manager Doğan Eraslan said that the company will continue to work with all operators in the country to ensure uninterrupted communication.

"About 3.572 billion people watched the FIFA World Cup held in Russia in 2018 on television and digital media. More than 1.5 million tourists are expected to come to the tournament, which is expected to be watched by more than half of the world's population. GSM operators are also making preparations to ensure quality and uninterrupted communication. It draws attention with its strong economy, modern structure, and natural structure. Qatar also made a serious investment for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. We aim to guarantee that communication operations in the nation continue without any issues both during and after the FIFA World Cup by providing our services in this direction at worldwide standards, which we use in many nations of the world, including Qatar.”

Additionally, Mikrolink collaborates with the UK's top GSM service providers.

Mikrolink, a global system integrator whose global activities continue to increase is now seeing significant progress in the UK through it’s UK division. Mikrolink is making a difference with quality, sustainable and innovative service solutions that increase the quality and efficiency of communication by collaborating with Global Cellular Operators and Private Network Enterprise companies and is playing an important and strategic role in the installation and availability of 5G networks across the UK. By providing uninterrupted communication across the length and breadth of the country with end-to-end fixed and mobile access infrastructure network installation services, Mikrolink takes its unquestionable quality to the world, and continues to create value.

