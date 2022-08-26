Precious Metals Investment Expert Chooses 5 Best Gold IRA Companies in 2022

Bullion.Directory is a global precious metals investment portal providing impartial information on all aspects of gold and silver bullion investment. Alice Walker, Bullion.Directory's wealth advisor and high net worth investor relations manager has ranked and rated her choice of top Gold IRA companies in 2022.

In a time of unprecedented global uncertainty, growing conflict, commodity shortages and record levels of inflation, many analysts are warning signals indicate the potential for a significant correction in stocks and other paper assets. On the back of these alarming market conditions American investors are once again embracing physical gold as a market hedge and safe haven investment – with many opting to gain the additional tax-advantaged benefits of adding gold to their retirement accounts.

Alice Walker, a precious metals expert and HNW wealth advisor working with Bullion.Directory wanted to help investors seeking the safety of gold find the most reputable Gold IRA companies, in a market that sees very little in the way of regulation and where business practices can seem questionable at best. In ranking and rating gold retirement firms based on their trustworthiness, customer service and the quality of their recommendations, Alice has provided a simple and easy way to compare these top companies side by side.

According to Alice, “not all Gold Ira companies are created equal, and in a dangerously unregulated marketplace, some choices may cost you dearly in terms of time, money, and stress.”

With several years experience working directly with Gold IRA companies and well over $17 million of client investments made in bullion with her guidance, Alice is widely regarded as an impartial and knowledgeable expert in the field of gold individual retirement accounts.

Her first recommendation is Goldco – a 3-time winner of Bullion Dealer of the Year and 5-time INC 5000 category winner. In 2022 Goldco has seen a massive influx of both new and seasoned investors hailing from all backgrounds, many coming as personal referrals from a growing number of loyal clients.

“Goldco Precious Metals won Bullion Dealer of the Year for good reason: incredible customer care combined with excellent value services. Their onboarding special offers for new customers make transfers, gold IRA rollover, and secure storage virtually free of charge,” said Alice.

The second spot on Alice’s list of the best gold IRA companies belongs to Augusta Precious Metals. With a strong focus on customer education and virtually unparalleled consumer protection & safety solutions, Augusta is a prime choice for investors seeking to make large purchases of gold.

Birch Gold Group has ranked third on Alice’s list while being Ron Paul’s top choice of Gold IRA specialist. Rock-bottom minimum deposits, minimal obligations, and a host of supported precious metal investments make Birch Gold Group more than worthy of consideration for investors seeking a platform that supports low minimum orders.

Alice’s fourth pick is American Hartford Gold. Dubbed the prime gold company by Inc. 5000, American Hartford Gold offers gratis consultations, the lowest individual retirement account minimums, and the lowest price guarantee.

The final pick on Alice’s list is Noble Gold, offering low fees, a broad range of precious metal products, and exemplary customer service.

More information about Bullion.Directory and Alice Walker is available on the company’s official website.

