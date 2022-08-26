Collabba launches a game-changing tool that offers a new way for musicians to collaborate

Collabba is out to take the global music scene by storm as it brings a new way for artists to collaborate, share their music, and get feedback on their audio and video projects. It features cutting-edge capabilities for high- quality streaming and capturing verbal feedback without requiring any files to be downloaded or uploaded.

Collabba is out to revolutionize the industry after unveiling an innovative application that brings a new way for musicians to collaborate.

"Music is about collaboration and sharing creative ideas. Collaboration has always been at the heart of producing music, and more so, getting valuable feedback is a necessity. In this modern digital era, collaboration is on a new level, and connecting with other musicians has never been easier. That's where Collabba comes into the picture," says Stacey Mates, founder of Collabba.

Through Collabba, musicians can upload and share high-quality media with ease. They can drag and drop a song, track, beat, or other media, specify the feedback they are looking for and get a secure link to share with collaborators they trust. It's an excellent choice for singers, beatmakers, producers, and songwriters looking to collaborate with artists worldwide.

Artists can start getting valuable feedback from so-called Collabba-rators” as soon as they share their link. Anyone who receives a link can stream the media and quickly respond to the artist’s prompt with verbal feedback. Collabba notifies the artist as soon as someone leaves feedback.

Stacey says Collabba aims to make music collaborative and eventually discoverable, which means artist managers, mentors, family, and music peers who get the link can layer their ideas and melodies to improve the track. It offers the simplest way to collaborate and eliminates the need for long emails and crumpled notes that musicians often lose.

Musicians ready to get feedback can start using Collabba today. Collabba offers a free option, where musicians get centralized feedback on one piece of media per day.

Collabba also offers a Pro option for $4.99/month. This package features unlimited uploads, centralized feedback, media downloads, share link management, and analytics on clicks and plays.

As the world reels with changes post-pandemic, artists keep on creating music. Stacey Mates says Collabba is taking the lead in utilizing technology to keep musicians connected in producing music together even when they're miles apart. To the 91% of undiscovered artists, Collabba is trying to help them break through the noise and get actionable feedback.

Artists ready to connect and get feedback from other musicians and make music may start using Collabba today by visiting www.collabba.co.

Media Contact

Collabba

Stacey Mates

United States