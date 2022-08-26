Inertia Digital Marketing Increases Senior Living Census with Premium Digital Solutions

Inertia Digital Marketing is a Florida based company offering a comprehensive suite of digital marketing services for single and multi-unit senior living communities.

While the majority of contemporary digital marketing agencies are focused on attorneys, doctors, aspiring entrepreneurs, and promising startups, Inertia Digital Marketing has set its sights on empowering senior living communities.

Inertia is an award-winning digital marketing agency on a mission to increase senior living census by helping its clients elevate their web presence and visibility. Inertia works with senior living providers of all shapes and sizes, throughout the US.

What separates Inertia from contemporary digital marketing agencies is the open, forward-thinking approach that enables its clients to benefit from custom solutions and participate in the process from start to finish. As stated by the company’s spokesperson:

“At Inertia, there is no standard, out-of-the-box solution. We understand that every community has its own, unique needs and we work together to create a digital strategy based on those unique goals. Our success is built on rolling up our sleeves and working side by side with our partners. From midnight meetings to boardroom presentations, the Inertia team is your team,” said President, Adam Palmer.

Inertia offers a host of cutting-edge solutions and services, encompassing but not being limited to digital advertising, SEO, Google Ads, virtual tours, social media marketing, website development, programmatic advertising, marketing automation, and more.

Knowing that resident lead generation is a prerequisite to ensuring seniors can find the right community to join, Inertia’s experts approach digital marketing automation with diligence.

The company is on a mission to help its clients maintain low cost per move-in by increasing and automating lead flow and generation, while reducing marketing costs. Streamlining and automating mundane and repetitive tracking tasks is one of the key steps to allowing senior homes and communities to focus on improving their services:

“Every lead is unique and falls into different parts of the buyer’s journey. Whether that is gaining awareness of your brand, following up on a form-fill, or thanking them for their business, your goal is to connect and communicate in a quick and personal manner. With marketing automation, you can easily keep track of each lead and send the right message at the right time without lifting a finger.”

Earning recognition by Google and various marketing award programs, Inertia is committed to bringing digital marketing to the forefront of senior living marketing strategies. As Inertia’s impact and reach grow, so grows the opportunity for seniors to find the best solution for independent and assisted living communities.

More information about Inertia Digital Marketing and its full catalog of services is available on the company’s official website.

Media Contact

Inertia Digital Marketing

Adam Palmer

United States