Safe Haven Behavioral Health and Wellness is now offering FDA-Approved virtual ADHD Testing.

Affordable, effective, efficient, nonjudgmental, and accurate virtual ADHD testing is now available at Safe Haven Behavioral Health and Wellness.

Safe Haven Behavioral Health and Wellness is one of the growing mental health communities that is changing how people think about and approach problems in their lives. While the stigma around mental health has considerably lessened, there is still a fear of judgment. There is still insufficient support, making it hard to access mental health support.

With the internet’s growing popularity, there is an increased rate of self-diagnoses and people diagnosing others. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is among the most misdiagnosed conditions because most people just assume that the symptoms are the same for everyone. It is also important for people to know that even if someone is showing symptoms believed to be consistent with ADHD, they should still get assistance from a mental health professional.

Due to a fear of judgment and the weight of responsibilities that leave many people with little time and money to spare, digital spaces have made it possible for online therapy platforms to support people from the comfort of their homes. Online mental health clinics have also made it easier to access care since scheduling in-person appointments can take months.

Safe Haven Behavioral Health and Wellness is a virtual mental health clinic that provides mental health care to people in the US. The mental health clinic has announced that it is now offering virtual ADHD testing for clients. As one of the leading online mental health clinics, Safe Haven Behavioral Health and Wellness is committed to providing low-cost solutions for anyone across the country.

Safe Haven Behavioral Health and Wellness welcomes everyone who thinks they might have ADHD to get a virtual test with their FDA-approved virtual ADHD testing. This test provides objective data for diagnosing and treating ADHD in patients aged 6-60. The online ADHD screen is effective, efficient, nonjudgmental, and done in 30-45 minutes.

According to a psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner, CEO, and founder of Safe Haven Behavioral Health and Wellness, Giovanni P. Pierre, destigmatizing mental health conditions is crucial to ensuring individuals reach their full potential. He explains that part of his mission is to ensure that cost doesn’t hinder mental health support. That is why the virtual ADHD test is only $100.

For clients in Colorado, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, Vermont, and Virginia, it is possible to make an appointment for ADHD medication management if that applies to their situation. In other states, clients can take their test results to a provider close to them for treatment.

Besides offering ADHD diagnosis online, Safe Haven Behavioral Health and Wellness also provides medication refills and treatment online. The clinic also addresses other mental health concerns like depression, bipolar disorder, and anxiety.

“We believe everyone deserves access to effective, efficient, and nonjudgmental mental healthcare, but commuting, scheduling, and financial standing act as barriers to accessibility. We have tailored our expert services to an easy-to-use platform that gives individuals access to empathetic and efficient care from the comfort of their own homes.”

