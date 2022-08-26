Dementia (Memory Loss) – How to Prevent and Improve Treatment

Dementia (memory loss) or loss of cognitive skills has become a major health concern for older individuals.

The book Dementia (Memory Loss) by Kedar N Prasad briefly describes the risk factors of dementia which include advancing age, exposure to toxic environmental agents, poor diet and lifestyle, survivors Covid-19 infection, and family history. Despite valuable current recommendation for improving diet and lifestyle, and avoiding toxic environmental agents, the prevalence of memory loss is increasing.

This book sheds light for the first time that increased oxidative stress (due to production of excessive amounts of free radicals) and chronic neuroinflammation represent the earliest damage that cause other subsequent damages leading to the development and progression of dementia. Because of the failure of a single antioxidant in prevention or improvement in treatment of dementia, this book proposes that a comprehensive mixture of micronutrients may help to reduce the development and progression of dementia, and in combination with cannabidiol (CBD) and drugs may prolong the effectiveness of drug treatment. The proposed micronutrients increase the levels of antioxidants that we take from the diet and antioxidants that are made by our body, as well as the levels of antioxidant enzyme. Such effects of micronutrient mixture simultaneously reduces oxidative stress and neuroinflammation in the brain. The proposed strategy would be useful in prevention and improved drug treatment of demetia.

About the Author



Kedar N. Prasad obtained a MSc. in Zoology from The University of Bihar, India, and a Ph.D. in Radiation Biology from the University of Iowa. He went to the Brookhaven National Laboratory in Long-Island, New York, for Post-Doctoral training in Parkinson’s disease. He was a professor at the University of Colorado, School of Medicine, for over 30 years. He has published over 250 papers in peer-reviewed journals. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) supported his research. He authored 26 books on radiobiology, neurodegenerative disease, nutrition, and cancer. In 1982, he was invited by the Nobel Prize Committee to nominate a candidate for the Nobel Prize in Medicine. In 2017, he was invited to become a member of The Royal Society of Medicine, London. He serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of Engage Global, Orem, Utah.

