N95 Respirators Market to observe USD 382.9 Mn growth -- High demand expected in North America

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " N95 Respirators Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report by Technavio expects the market size to increase by USD 328.9 million between 2020 and 2025. The market observed a YOY growth of 6.73% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.51% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report Here

Technavio categorizes the global N95 respirators market as a part of the global healthcare supplies market that primarily covers manufacturers of medical products, including all categories of supplies such as consumables and disposables like safety needles, syringes, and catheters. The parent, the global healthcare supplies market, covers products and companies engaged in R&D of a variety of product categories spanned across medical consumables that are used for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases.

The global N95 respirators market is fragmented. The key vendors in the N95 respirators market have strong financial abilities and technical expertise to offer high-quality and extremely reliable N95 respirators. They also have the capability to meet a surge in demand for their product in a timely manner. However, small-scale vendors try to compete with these established vendors by using low pricing strategies and strengthening the local customer base.

The report identifies 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Cambridge Mask Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Honeywell International Inc., JIANGSU TEYIN IMP and EXP CO. LTD., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Ohlone Press LLC, Prestige Ameritech, and Louis M. Gerson Co. Inc. as major market participants. Factors such as the significant demand for N95 respirators during pandemic outbreaks will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the difficulties in managing demand-supply gaps during pandemic outbreaks will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

The global N95 respirators market is segmented as below:

Type

Respirators Without Exhalation Valve



Respirators With Exhalation Valve

The market observed maximum demand for respirators without exhalation valves in 2021. This is due to their extensive use by medical practitioners in surgical settings and while carrying out invasive procedures on patients suffering from contagious diseases. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

North America will account for the largest market share. The growing support from the governments in the region to ramp up the production of N95 respirators to overcome shortages in healthcare settings is driving the growth of the N95 respirators market in North America. In addition, the presence of prominent vendors such as 3M, Honeywell International, Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Kimberly-Clark), Prestige Ameritech, and Louis M. Gerson Co. Inc. (Louis M. Gerson) is contributing to the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our N95 respirators market report covers the following areas:

N95 Respirators Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the N95 respirators market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the N95 respirators market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

N95 Respirators Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist N95 respirators market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the N95 respirators market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the N95 respirators market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of N95 respirators market vendors

N95 Respirators Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.51% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 382.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.73 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Cambridge Mask Co., Cardinal Health Inc., Honeywell International Inc., JIANGSU TEYIN IMP and EXP CO. LTD., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Ohlone Press LLC, Prestige Ameritech, and Louis M. Gerson Co. Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

