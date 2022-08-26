Arrest Made in Robbery Offenses in the Third District
(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to Robbery offenses that occurred in the Third District.
Attempted Armed Robbery (Knife):
- On Monday, June 13, 2022, at approximately 9:19 pm, the suspect approached the victim at 14th and Irving Street, Northwest. The suspect brandished a knife and demanded the victim’s property. The victim did not comply and the suspect fled the scene. CCN: 22-084265
Robbery (Force and Violence):
- On August 23, 2022, at approximately 4:00 am, two suspects approached the victim in the 3200 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspects took the victim’s property and then made the victim withdraw money from an ATM. The suspects assaulted the victim and then fled the scene with the victim’s property. A 39 year-old male of Southeast, DC was previously arrested for this offense. CCN: 22-121298
Robbery (Fear):
- On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at approximately 10:00 am, the suspect approached the victim in the 1500 block of Park Road, Northwest. The suspect demanded the victim’s property and the victim complied. The suspect then fled the scene. CCN: 22-121953
- On Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 1:07 am, the suspect approached the victim in the 1500 block of Park Road, Northwest. The suspect demanded the victim’s property and acted as if they had a handgun. The victim complied. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. CCN: 22-122348
On August 25, 2022, 18 year-old Julio Villafranco, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.
###