Arrest Made in Robbery Offenses in the Third District

On August 23, 2022, at approximately 4:00 am, two suspects approached the victim in the 3200 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspects took the victim’s property and then made the victim withdraw money from an ATM. The suspects assaulted the victim and then fled the scene with the victim’s property. A 39 year-old male of Southeast, DC was previously arrested for this offense. CCN: 22-121298