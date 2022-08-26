Submit Release
Updated with Photos and Video: Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1400 Block of Howard Road, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect and vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, in the 1400 block of Howard Road, Southeast.

 

At approximately 12:47 pm, the suspect and victim were engaged in a physical altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, the suspect brandished a handgun and shot the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was located at a local hospital seeking treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

 

The suspect and vehicle were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/ySYHZjI_OSg

Anyone who can identify this individual or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

